Weather and Other Bits to End the Old Year

December 30, 2019

Pat Maurer

Well, the first day of winter (according to the calendar, anyway) arrived quietly Sunday and naturally, the weather was warm (40s) and sunny – Mother Nature’s little joke on us, I guess…



But don’t despair readers, January is right around the corner – next Wednesday actually – and I am pretty sure winter, which made a surprise appearance early this fall, will be back again soon to “catch up with the calendar.”



In any case, our hopes for a “White Christmas” have been dashed this year. Instead we are looking at green grass again and (in our yard) lots of leaves everywhere – and they can just stay right there until spring arrives again!



Now it is time to gear up for a new year – and a new decade too.



Wednesday brings the first day of the third decade of the 21st century, and our always optimistic hopes that both will be better ones.



So once again it is time for those dreaded New Year’s resolutions. For the past few years I have ignored that tradition completely since, along with most everybody else, I seldom keep them past the end of January.



This year I have decided to make a few once again.



My first one is the resolution to give up cookies, candy and other sweets, and I intend to start right after we run out of Christmas cookies, fudge, peanut brittle and those yummy, crunchy sugared walnuts that I make for the family “care packages” every year.



We have lots. This year Alea, Alison, friend Sabrina and Alea’s guy Sam were on hand to make the cookies while I handled (and sampled) the other goodies. I had a little difficulty with the fudge which came out so soft it would have to be eaten with a spoon, and after “re-cooking” it, somewhat resembled the texture of a soft Tootsie Roll. Still tasted pretty good though. We had enough goodies for nine Christmas packages (seems we make more every year) and plenty of left overs for us of course (most are gone already).

My second resolution for the New year is to lose some weight (see first resolution).



Third one, also related to my chubby self-image, is to exercise a little more, which I will probably need to do especially now that the office is moving from our second floor location (where I had to climb those stairs a couple of times a week) to one on the ground floor at the Carousel Mall. Guess I will have to make up for it another way, maybe riding that dust covered exercise bike in our bedroom every now and then.



If you haven’t guessed it yet, I’m not very committed to these resolutions…

I do have a couple for our government that I really wish they would make though.



How about our congressmen work together to better the economy and lower the budget, instead of tearing the other party down constantly? Seems like they are spending entirely too much time fighting and not nearly enough time “governing” these days. I’m no expert on politics, but it seems their constant bickering isn’t accomplishing much to benefit their constituents.



I would also like our lawmakers to resolve to support term limits for both the House and Senate as well. Maybe that would give the people some new faces – and new ideas in Washington, something I think we really need these days.



Another one I am wishing for is that everyone would make is to stop the bickering and name calling on social media. What ever happened to good manners? Or as my Mom (who was actually a pretty smart lady) used to say, “If you can’t say something nice, say nothing at all!”



She also stressed to me, treat everyone the way you would like to be treated and if you have a different opinion, you can express it in a respectful way – and respect the other guy’s right to think, act or live differently than you without being mean or nasty to them (these days on media where you don’t have to meet them face to face) simply because they happen to believe differently than you do.



My old boss once said, “Never look down on someone. Remember they probably know something that you don’t, and you might just learn from them.”



Happy New Year Everyone!!

Share This Post Tweet