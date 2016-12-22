Christmas is here and I’m almost ready!

Almost all of the Christmas presents are bought – and wrapped. The second tree is decorated in red and gold on the porch, holiday decorations are scattered all around the house, the outside lights are up, the candy and cookies are made and packaged up for assorted families…

We’re almost done!

Of course there are still a couple of presents to buy and wrap and I didn’t get any Christmas cards sent out this year, but I think I might actually be done with everything else I still have to do before Christmas Eve.

That doesn’t happen very often.

“You shouldn’t wait until the last minute,” son Don said last night (Tuesday) when he called for an address to send a (late) gift to California…

He admitted that he gets that particular talent, or gift – always late for everything – from me.

We had a nice visit about Christmas’s past while I waded through the papers and gifts stacked on the dining room table and filled out labels for the gifts I had just finished wrapping.

His favorite Christmas, and one that was our most “budget stressed,” involved a sheet of plywood on which I painted roads, parking lots and buildings. Added to that were loads of cars and blocks to make buildings. We were pretty broke that year and I only had $20 to spend, but he and his brother Dave, both pretty little at that time, never knew. They thought that was the best Christmas ever. Don said that one and the year I made him a Winnie the Pooh (now that was a project!) are the ones he remembers most.

My favorite was a similar situation. Not much money, but Mom manage to make it pretty special too. I was about 11 years old. She found a pink doll pajama bag and stuffed it full of dime-store finds like nail polish, perfume, hair gadgets, make up and other really neat stuff. All wrapped of course. Best Christmas ever when I was a kid.

My best when I was a parent? A surprise, and very unexpected, visit home from son Don when he was in the service. Didn’t cost a dime, but it was really a super gift.

Another favorite came just last year, when Granddaughter Samantha made a surprise visit from California just to celebrate the holidays with us.

Neat ideas, surprise visits and homemade gifts have always been a big part of the Maurer holidays and make for some wonderful and very special memories. Making Christmas goodies with the granddaughters over the years is one I will always treasure.

While she was alive, Jack’s step-Mom Martha would spend months making cross stitch ornaments for our family trees, and find keepsakes that we all still treasure. Every December a package would arrive with ornaments, handmade towels, doilies and even specially chosen little trinkets for us and for the kids’ families as well. “Step” or not, she was always a great Mom and Grandma.

My mom was also a master of homemade treasures. One year she made complete Barbie wardrobes for brother Jim’s little girls. Some of the outfits she made from her sewing scraps were pretty elaborate and although they are in their 40s and 50s these days, they still talk about what a great gift that was.

One year, Mom made the clothes and I made a child sized Raggedy Ann for Lisa. That doll still holds an honored spot in the grandkids playroom. Another year I made dolls for all three kids, the boys included, each with their hair and eye color and outfits like the ones they wore. Another great success.

There’s been tasty goodies and homemade quilts and pillows and more handmade dolls and other treasures over the years too.

I guess if there is a moral here, it’s that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a great Christmas for your family. The best ones, the ones you remember most over the years, are the ones that cost the least but are filled with the most love.

Merry Christmas

Everyone!