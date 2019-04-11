Clare kickers win two, tie twice

April 11, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare girls soccer team has already played four games this season. The Lady Pioneers most recently played Tuesday night, playing a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest at Big Rapids Crossroads, where they played to a 2-2 tie.



“We came into the game a little beat up, down two starters and several others nursing injuries,” head coach Jim Bond said. “Although we had a majority of the scoring chances, they did a better job of finishing theirs.”

Gwen Sherwood netted both goals while Taby Alexander played in goal, making a total of four saves.



On Monday, playing at Chippewa Hills in a non-league game, Clare was able to pick up a 2-1 victory.



“First game on grass and it showed,” Bond said. “We looked slower and our touches were off. We struggled getting the proper weight on our passes.”

The Pioneers opened the scoring with a goal by MacKenzie Bryans on a corner kick and Sherwood netted a goal to make it 2-0.



With about 20 minutes to go in the game the Pioneers lost starting defender Bailey Taylor to an injury, eventually leading to Chippewa Hills to getting a late goal as well.



Alexander was in net, making four saves.



On Friday, Clare served as hosts to NMSL foe Cheboygan, picking up a 4-0 victory despite losing starter Sabrina Chinavare to a knee injury sustained during warm-ups.



“We started the first few minutes a little slow, but then things picked up,” Bond said. “Sherwood scored our first goal of the season and we looked much better from there on out.”



Sherwood finished with three goals and an assist, Tarryn Winter had one goal and an assist.



Alexander was in goal, making seven saves.



On Wednesday, April 3 the Pioneers opened the season with a home game against Hemlock. The two non-league teams played to a scoreless tie.

“Our first half was a little rough and we struggled linking together passes, but things started looking better in the second half,” Bond said. “Both teams played physical and had scoring opportunities.”



Leah Palmer played goalie in the first half, with Alexander playing in the second half, each getting five saves.



Clare (2-0-2 overall, 1-0-1 NMSL) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads tonight (Friday), hosts league foe Houghton Lake on Tuesday and hosts another league team Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.

