Community rallies to pick up tornado pieces

March 7, 2019

Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor

My fascination with tornadoes came at an early age. Maybe it was the semi-annual tornado drills we students participated in at elementary school that brought it on. Maybe it was reading about the massive tornado that all but wiped out a neighboring community back in the mid-1900’s that peaked my interest.

Most likely it was a combination. Most kids like dinosaurs, but I was always more interested in tornadoes. In my book T-Rex had nothing on Tommy the Twister. Tommy could take down an entire neighborhood. T-Rex could only hurt one at a time.

As I grew older, and became a semi-successful businessman, I built a large printing plant specifically designed to print a new national sports daily headquartered in New York City. I was very proud of the state-of-the-art design and had sunk much money in to an on-time build.

The night before the inaugural press run, which was to be a catered party with all sorts of sports dignitaries expected in attendance, a tornado swept through the area. When I arrived to see if any damage had occurred at the new plant, I was greeted by half the roof and one side of the building nearly collapsed.

I couldn’t believe my eyes. I could only raise my head to the heavens, and thank the Lord for sparing the essential components. The press, the pre-press room, and the satellites were untouched. Only the roof and one side of the building had collapsed. Twelve hours later we fired up the press, passed out the congratulatory champagne and printed the first edition under the stars.

Many people in Lee County, Alabama were not so lucky Sunday. As a transplanted Michigander and a tornado geek I certainly knew the damage tornadoes could incur. But even I was shocked. Twenty-three, including three young children were killed by the massive E4 twister, making it one of the deadliest storms in the 21st century.

My home, only a short distance away, was the recipient of torrential rains, but not much wind. I was bewildered and shocked when I turned on the television and saw homes demolished and roads impassable including a freeway just a few miles away. In a scene I had never experienced, there was newscaster Elizabeth White, standing in front of a damaged area, unable to hold back her tears and sobs of grief, as she attempted to explain the damage brought on by the 170 mph twister.

But now it is a few days later and grief for many of us has given way to activism. So many neighbors including those of us in Chambers County, have lent a helping hand to those in need. Immediately after the devastation was viewed, hotels in the area offered free lodging to those displaced. Many churches and Chambers County schools became collection points for all items displaced victims could possibly need. The support was so overwhelming the Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones sent out a press release asking people to withhold donations other than money, because collection centers were overwhelmed.

We certainly can’t replace the loved ones that were lost in this horrific disaster. To those people we can extend our sincere condolences. We can however, rebuild homes, clear debris, and bring life back to a degree of normality, and that is what is happening at a jackrabbit’s pace in Lee County.

I, for one, am proud of the people of this area for their overwhelming support. The strength of community lies in the spirit of humans, and I must say community spirit is alive and well here.