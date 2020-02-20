8 Michigan Companies Among Fortune’s Most Admired In 2020

February 20, 2020
Eight companies from Michigan have been listed on the business magazine Fortune’s annual World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2020. The annual study surveys top executives, directors, and financial analysts from eligible companies to find the companies that have the strongest reputations in their industries.
Fortune determines industry groupings based on the Global 500 and Fortune 1000 listings. To qualify for the listings, companies must have at least $10 billion in revenue and must rank among the largest by revenue in their industry. Companies compete internationally.
Apple took the No. 1 spot on the list for the second year in a row. Amazon and Microsoft rounded out the top three spots. But Michigan hosts eight of the most admired companies in the world for 2020 including:
The companies in Fortune’s list were narrowed down to include the 680 highest-revenue companies in each industry such as real estate, entertainment, and computer software. The overall rankings were compiled by Forbes. In partnership with Forbes, the management consulting company Korn Ferry also compiled rankings.
While Fortune’s list marks the most admirable companies in the world, the magazine doesn’t tap into what makes these companies admirable aside from their revenue. Best practices firm The Advisory Board Company suggests that certain characteristics are vital for a company to truly be admirable and a good place to work. These characteristics include:
When a company and the employees of that company all share a strong belief and passion in the products and services they provide, they can strive to be more proactive and to take more risks to become one of the most admired companies in the world.
