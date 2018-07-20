Alcohol Is Causing A Surge In Liver Disease-Related Deaths, Study Shows

July 20, 2018

Deaths from liver disease are on the rise in the U.S. and drinking is largely to blame. According to a study published Wednesday, July 18, in the British Medical Journal, deaths from cirrhosis of the liver have increased by 65% since 1999.

Researchers Dr. Elliot Tapper and Dr. Neehar Parikh at the University of Michigan and the Veterans Affairs hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan analyzed death certificates and data taken from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Tapper and Parikh discovered that not only have cirrhosis-related deaths increased by 65% between 1999 and 2016, but the number of those who have died from liver cancer has also doubled.

The biggest increase in cirrhosis-related deaths is surprisingly among millennials. Researchers found that the number of Americans aged 25 to 34 who’ve died from cirrhosis has increased 10% every year.

Liver specialist Dr. Haripriya Maddur says young people may not be aware that they can drink themselves to death so quickly. “Surprisingly,” Maddur said, “it only takes about 10 years of heavy drinking to actually lead to cirrhosis.”

Maddur says people who begin to drink in college can start binge drinking, which can lead to end-stage liver disease at an early age. But the problem may not start in college.

Alcohol plays a large part in American culture. Approximately 40% of Americans drink too much.

Millennials have a problematic financial future and a stressful relation with social media that may increasing risk for depression. Facebook’s social media platform alone has approximately 1.97 billion monthly active users.

When these factors are placed alongside American drinking culture, it could be promoting an alcoholic lifestyle. In fact, according to Newsweek, up to one in every eight Americans fits the criteria for alcoholism.

But millennials aren’t the only Americans suffering from drinking issues.

The National Center for Health Statistics recently reported that death rates from liver cancer increased by 43% between 2000 and 2015. And the biggest increase in liver cancer deaths was among baby boomers, those between age 55 and 64.

For women, it’s best to drink no more than one alcoholic beverage a day. And for men, it’s best to drink no more than two in a day. More than this number can put you at increased risk for liver disease.

“A lot of my patients will say, ‘Oh I don’t drink every day,’ but they’re bring drinking,” said Maddur, “which is just as bad, if not worse, for the liver.”