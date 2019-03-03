Can Nerve Damage Lead To Hair Loss?

March 3, 2019

Our bodies are comprised of a series of complex systems. There are over 650 muscles in there! From our organs to the electrical impulses that keep our heart beating, the entire whole operates like a well-oiled machine — at least, when it’s healthy and taken care of. One of the most sophisticated systems of them all is the central nervous system, which extends outward from the brain and spine.

Getting To Know Our Nerves

By detecting and interpreting environmental changes that impact the body (our five senses contribute to this), the nervous system works in tandem with the endocrine system to respond. Unfortunately, the human body isn’t perfect and sometimes things go wrong; peripheral neuropathy — which is categorized by weakness, numbness, and/or pain associated with nerve damage — affects a shocking 20 million people in the United States.

Neuropathy describes a disorder that prevents nerves from functioning properly, hence the weakness, numbness, and pain. In peripheral neuropathy specifically, the peripheral nerves (the ones that transmit pain and temperature) are affected; this means that you may become injured and be unaware of it, increasing your chances of developing an infection, or the pain receptors in your skin may become over-sensitized, causing you to feel severe pain from stimuli that is normally painless.

Then Why Is My Hair Falling Out?

Hair loss has been associated with peripheral neuropathy, but it is important to note that they are not directly linked. Instead, the cause of your nerve damage is responsible. There are many reasons you may develop peripheral neuropathy (including fractures, tumors, and even rheumatoid arthritis), but hair loss is only seen in a few of them. The major player is diabetes.

Hair follicles are some of the most rapidly dividing cells in the body, which is why the average healthy adult sheds between 50 and 100 hairs every day. Because diabetes wreaks havoc on the body in so many ways, it is quite common for the hair growth cycle to be affected. Generally, circulation suffers when you have diabetes, and poor circulation means your hair follicles aren’t getting the oxygen and nutrients they need to grow normally.

However, peripheral neuropathy may also stem from shingles; the reactivated strain of chicken pox travels down nerve fibers and leaves a nasty and painful rash in its wake. Because of the intense stress your body is undergoing, your internal biological functions — like the division of hair follicles — may suffer.

If you’ve been diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy and have noticed your hair thinning or falling out, be sure to talk to your doctor to get to the root of the problem.