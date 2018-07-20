Detroit Dentist Gives People A Reason To Smile

July 20, 2018

Dr. Timothy Kosinski is a dentist with a passion for making people smile. With so many people working in careers that they loathe or simply could care less about, Dr. Kosinski lives his life as an exception. Having discovered the science of dental implants when in his second year of dental school, he knew he’d found his calling. Over 30 years later, and he’s still going.

Dr. Kosinski has performed over 13,000 dental implant procedures (1,000 alone in the last year!), and is known throughout the nation as an award-winning expert of the craft. His dedication and love of his field has taken him all across the country, giving lectures and teaching the new generation of dentists how to successfully and flawlessly perform dental implant surgeries — he even holds workshops locally so the surrounding communities can benefit from his extensive experience and knowledge.

A solid 25% of Americans avoid smiling due to the state and health of their teeth — since around 178 million of them are missing at least one tooth, dental implants can be the solution to a happier you. Dr. Kosinski points out the fact that your smile isn’t the only thing that suffers from missing teeth:

“When you are missing your back teeth, you are not able to chew correctly and that means your body is unable to receive the nutrients from a healthy diet. That can lead to a variety of health problems that cause disease and malnutrition. Inability to chew can also lead to ulcers. Plus, missing teeth causes bone loss in patient’s jaws.”

That is precisely what began to happen to 83-year-old Felix Calderon, a decorated veteran who served in both the Army and the Navy who was missing several of them. Although Felix resides in San Antonio, Texas, the generosity of his dentist Dr. Jason Kboudi resonates with that of Dr. Kosinski.

Dr. Kboudi is one of the many dentists that volunteer for Dentistry From The Heart, an annual event where people can receive free dental work. The two met during the event, and Dr. Kboudi knew he had to “do a little bit more” for the vet: he gave him his smile back. Calderon cited pain when chewing, and as a result, had trouble eating. Dr. Kboudi made a personalized set of dentures for the grateful war veteran, and Calderon was overjoyed.

“I feel like I got all my teeth back. You know, it just, it feels great.”