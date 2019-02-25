Diet Drinks Linked To Increased Risk Of Stroke, New Study Finds

February 25, 2019

Diet beverages have been linked to increased risk of stroke and heart attack, new data shows. According to a new study by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, drinking two or more artificially sweetened drinks a day has been linked to an increased risk of blood clots in women over the age of 50.

“This is another confirmatory study showing a relationship between artificially sweetened beverages and vascular risks,” said Dr. Ralph Sacco, president of the American Academy of Neurology.

The increased risk for clot-related stroke, heart attack, and early death is highest for black women, obese women, and those without a history of heart disease or diabetes,

Lead author of the study Dr. Yasmin Mossavar-Rahmani says that, now that the link has been identified between diet drinks and blood clots in women, researchers now need to figure out what it is about the drinks that are causing the clots.

“Is it something about the sweeteners?” said Mossavar-Rahmani. “Are they doing something to our gut health and metabolism? These are questions we need answered.”

Mossavar-Rahmani and her team used the data from the Women’s Health Initiative, a long-term national study. The study involved 80,000 postmenopausal U.S. women.

In the study, the women were asked how often they drank one 12-fluid-ounce serving of diet beverage over the course of the last three months. Their health outcomes were then tracked for 11.9 years on average.

The results of the study found that women who consumed two or more artificially sweetened drinks every day were 31% more likely to experience a clot-based stroke. Another 29% were more likely to have heart disease and 16% were more likely to die from any cause.

Researchers then looked at the women in the study who had no history of heart disease or diabetes. Both of these factors are key risk factors for stroke.

Despite having no history, the risk of stroke for these women increased dramatically and even more so for those who were black or obese.

Black women without a previous history of heart disease or diabetes were four times more likely to have a clot-based stroke than white women who were 1.31% more likely to have coronary heart disease.

“Women who, at the onset of our study, didn’t have any heart disease or diabetes and were obese, were twice as likely to have a clot-based or ischemic stroke,” said Mossavar-Rahmani.

Researchers also found that women who had no heart disease or diabetes but were heavy consumers of diet beverages were 2.5 times more likely to have a small-artery occlusion. This is a type of stroke caused by blockage of the smallest arteries in the brain.

However, researchers were unable to show a direct cause and effect between diet beverages and vascular disease. Mossavar-Rahmani says it’s impossible, for now, to determine whether the association is due to a specific artificial sweetener, a beverage type, or another health issue.

Weight gain in postmenopausal women is often caused by the body’s shift in hormone development, and it’s often more difficult for postmenopausal women to lose this weight.

However, some studies have shown that dieting can actually be bad for your health. That said, health officials recommend eating more fruits and vegetables in your diet while exercising at least 30 minutes every day to reduce the risk of developing serious health conditions.

“We should be drinking more water and natural beverages, such as unsweetened herbal teas,” said Mossavar-Rahmani. “We can’t just go all day drinking diet soda. Unlimited amounts are not harmless.”