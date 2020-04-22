Fact or Fiction: Did Michigan Governor Ban the Sale of Home Improvement Goods?

April 22, 2020

Information travels quickly during this age of the internet and the 24-hour news cycle, but not all that information is accurate. It may take 10 seconds for consumers to form an impression of a brand, but it often takes even less time someone to form an opinion about a policy or politician based on misleading headlines in the news. Over the past few weeks, many false and misleading theories have spread across social media about COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay-at-home order, executive order 2020-42, which went into effect April 9, 2020. This order directs residents to stay at home and limits some commercial activity, but rumors have circulated claiming that the governor issued a ban on the sale of seeds, gardening supplies, and American flags. And it’s believed that this false rumor helped instigate the protest in Lansing on April 15.

In reality, the executive order deems certain services and products as “non-essential” and requires stores to block off some areas of their sales floors in an effort to limit the number of people in close proximity to one another. Specifically, stores exceeding 50,000 square feet must cordon off areas dedicated to things like carpet and flooring, furniture, gardening products, and paint.

So, no, it is not illegal to sell landscaping equipment or home goods. Rather, the order deems these products and services as “non-essential” and requires shop owners to block off these sections of their stores. However, seeds, gardening supplies, and American flags, can all still be sold online, which may be good news for American homeowners, who remodel more than 10.2 million kitchens and 14.2 million bathrooms each year.

Landscaping and home improvement are far from the only industries affected by the stay-at-home order. The state’s policy also puts temporary restrictions on “non-essential” medical procedures, defining “non-essential” as any procedure that is “not necessary to address a medical emergency or to preserve the health and safety of the patient.” As such, medical professionals like orthodontists (and the 5% of dentists who are also orthodontists) are forced to turn away patients.

These measures may seem extreme to some Michigan residents, but Whitmer defends her decision, backing it up with cold, hard facts: “Right now, despite having the 10th largest population, we have the 3rd highest COVID-19 deaths in the nation. I’m using every tool at my disposal to save lives, and it’s working. The curve is flattening. Remember: COVID-19 is the enemy, not each other.”

As of this past Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has risen to 30,791, including 2,308 deaths.

