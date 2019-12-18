Ford To Bring 3,000 Jobs To Detroit, Investing $1.45 Billion In Factories

December 18, 2019

Ford Motor Co. is bringing 3,000 jobs to two factories in the Detroit area. The company is set to invest $1.45 billion to build new trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne is expected to receive $750 million and 2,700 jobs in the next three years. An additional 300 jobs and $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn. Hiring is set to begin in 2020.

Preparing for shifts in the automotive industry

Ford’s major investment is coming in response to a shift in the U.S. automotive industry toward autonomous vehicle technologies and new products. The new-vehicle sales cycle has been leveling off in recent years around 17 million vehicles a year.

The Wayne plant investment will be used to build the new Ford Bronco SUV and an all-new Ranger small pickup truck. Trucking companies primarily operate Class 8 trucks, but pickup trucks currently make up 16.4% of auto sales. The investment will also be used to support and modify autonomous vehicles.

The Dearborn plant investment will be used to make the next generation of F-150 along with new hybrid and electric versions of the truck.

“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today including trucks and SUVs,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of Automotive, “while at the same time expanding our leadership into electric and autonomous vehicles.”

Developing self-driving technology

The F-150 is still generating most of Ford’s profits and is the top-selling vehicle in the United States. However, just like how 82% of companies saved money by moving to the cloud as industries continue to go digital, Ford is making the shift toward AI to boost profits.

Employees at the Wayne plant are expected to modify and finish Ford’s first autonomous vehicles by 2021. This includes the installation of self-driving technology.

Whether Ford’s autonomous vehicles will be popular with the general public is still up for debate. Up to 75% of motorists are apprehensive of self-driving vehicles. And although 5.5 million car accidents occur on U.S. roads every year, the public’s fear of self-driving technology grew after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an autonomous vehicle in Arizona last year.

“This tragic incident makes clear that autonomous vehicle technology has a long way to go before it is truly safe for the passengers, pedestrians, and drivers who share America’s roads,” said Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal about the accident.

Ford’s investment in autonomous technology shows that the company not only believes the self-driving AI can be made safe for trucking companies but also for everyday motorists. The company is expected to launch a commercial transportation service of automated vehicles in Austin, Texas in 2021.

