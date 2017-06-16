General Motors Falsified Diesel Fuel Emissions, According To Michigan Lawsuit

General Motors Co is the subject of a Michigan class-action lawsuit that accuses them of selling thousands of vehicles that release too many emissions. The Globe And Mail reports that this lawsuit covers over 705,000 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks with Duramax diesel engines made between 2011 and 2016. The suit alleged that GM used “defeat devices” to help their vehicles pass emissions tests, but their actual nitrogen oxide output is two to five times higher than state and federal allowances.

“These claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves, GM spokesperson Dan Flores said in a statement to The Globe And Mail.

In 2014, 489,612 people purchased clean diesel cars in the United States, but this isn’t the first time this year that a situation like this has come to light. Car Complaints, a website that curates auto lawsuits and recalls, reported that Volkswagen was put on three years probation after allegedly defrauding consumers and regulators and violating the federal Clean Air Act. In the lawsuit, the company admitted to selling diesel cars fitted with software that reported inaccurate nitrogen oxide emissions, similar to those used by GM.

“The ‘defeat devices’ were used in the cars because engineers couldn’t figure out how to make the emissions systems legal under U.S. standards,” Car Complaints reported. “By using the illegal software, about 590,000 Audi, Porsche and VW vehicles passed official emissions testing and once back on the roads under normal driving conditions, the vehicles emitted nitrogen oxides up to 40 times above the legal limit.”

Adding to the list of 2017’s auto recalls and lawsuits, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association issues a recall for both Porche and Nissan models that had faulty windshields and airbags. Glass Bytes reports that poor bonding of these windshields caused the entire piece to dislodge during collisions. Since a car’s windshield makes up 35% of a car’s structural integrity, problems like this can be highly dangerous.

According to Car Complaints, the GM lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit. The same legal team that prosecuted Volkswagen will be prosecuting GM.