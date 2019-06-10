Google Makes Moves in Michigan, Invests in $17 Million Expansion

In a new investment worth more than $17 million, Google is officially expanding its current operations in Michigan.

Though Google, and parent company Alphabet, have had a sales force in Detroit and Ann Arbor for the last decade, this new investment plans on expanding operations by at least 28%. In the Detroit location, the internet powerhouse plans to lease an additional floor of space in its current office building. In Ann Arbor, Google plans to lease an entire building in addition to its current location in the area.

When all is said and done, Google will increase its footprint from 170,000 sq ft to over 260,000 sq ft.

“We see the value of being in southeast Michigan; that’s why we’ve been here for over 13 years,” notes Ruth Porat, Google’s current CFO.

“Through Grow with Google, we’re also committed to helping people across the state get the skills they need to succeed in today’s increasingly digital workplace.”

Grow with Google is a Google-run program designed to provide digital skills and online training to current job seekers and entire businesses. After all, including something as simple as a video on your landing page can boost conversions by up to 80%. The company originally announced this expansion in its Grow with Google event on Monday, which took place in Taylor, Michigan.

Right now, Google only employs around 100 people in its Detroit office, though this new expansion is expected to increase this number of employees considerably. Unfortunately, Google did not offer an estimate regarding how many jobs will be provided to run these new offices, but spirits are high regarding the expansion.

It is also expected to bring a boost to the Michigan economy since they will have to furnish and supply the new spaces. Furniture forecasters expect the online furniture industry to grow to $122 billion by next year.

Additionally, Google has also helped the Michigan economy in the past. Just last year, Google and Ads tools brought in more than $6.41 billion to more than 27,000 businesses throughout the state. But economic growth may continue to climb with Google’s addition of Waymo project, as well.

Waymo is Google’s interpretation of the self-driving car. Just this April, Google announced that they will also be repurposing a manufacturing facility to put the finishing touches on their self-driving vehicles. Because the United States is the world’s second-largest construction market, Google should have no problem repurposing the old Detroit site to accommodate more than 400 people.

While Waymo is expected to begin operating later this year, Michigan will have to wait for the office expansions for a while yet. The Detroit office is slated to open next year while the expansion in Anne Arbor will take until 2021.

