Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Integrates Physical And Behavioral Healthcare

January 16, 2020

Saginaw-based Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is expanding into Bay County with psychiatric and substance abuse treatment programs. Great Lakes Bay Health Centers recently acquired the McLaren Bay Psychiatric Associates practice and building in Bay County, bringing the centers to 32 sites in eight counties.

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers serve up to 54,000 patients and provide a wide variety of services. These services include primary medical care, lab services, dental services, integrated behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, eye care, pharmacy, obstetrics, and transportation. The center also provides counseling services to the students at Washington Elementary School.

Before Great Lakes Bay Health Centers acquired the McLaren Bay Psychiatric Associates practice on South Trumbell Street in late 2019, only behavioral health counseling services had been available at the center’s Bayside facility at 3884 Monitor Road. Patients had to travel to other counties to see psychiatric providers or to receive substance abuse disorder treatment.

With 2,600 overdose deaths in Michigan in 2018 and over 1.4 million drug possession arrests nationally, substance abuse disorder treatment is especially crucial.

“Every one of our sites has integrated behavioral health,” said Julie Hobgood, the nurse manager for the Bayside Center. “A counselor sits at the desk and is available for any kind of short-term intervention.”

Hobgood says that combining physical and behavioral health makes a significant difference in providing care for patients. Studies have shown that patients with severe mental health issues often die up to 30 years earlier than those without them.

For instance, a patient with depression may have a harder time managing diabetes or high blood pressure than a patient without depression. Combined physical and behavioral services ensure patients are receiving comprehensive health care.

“For a long time, medical professionals were focused on the physical aspect of health,” said Hobgood. “They weren’t trained in behavioral health. It’s all coming back together as we acknowledge that everything is integrated.”

A crucial point for patients is offering behavioral and physical health services in one location. Up to 25% of patients who use Great Lakes Bay Health Centers don’t have health insurance and many ride the bus to access the center. Because services are integrated, patients can receive all of their treatments in one place without having to schedule time and transportation to get treatment elsewhere.

To keep up with the expansion, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are beginning to recruit more staff. Jill Armentrout, the Fund Development Coordinator, says the center is working with Central Michigan University Medical School students to form partnerships and to ask students to consider a career there.

Licensed professionals can get federal help repaying student loans when they work with Great Lakes Bay Health Centers because it’s considered an under-served area. Armentrout hopes that recruits would not only like to work for the center but also help the community.

“We don’t have the facilities and we don’t have the providers to help as many people as needed,” said Armentrout.

In Bay County, there’s currently a strong need for behavioral health, substance abuse treatment, and dental services. Some 4 million Americans wear braces or Invisalign and the Great Lakes Bay Health Center has one of the few dental programs in the county that accept Medicaid.

Dental programs are crucial for comprehensive health care because, just like mental health, dental health can impact the rest of your body. For instance, between 5% to 12% of Americans have temporomandibular joint and muscle disorder (TMJD), which can cause migraines and chronic pain.

Poor dental health can also keep you from eating the Dietary Guidelines’ recommended 2 cups of fruit and 3 cups of vegetables per day. This can put you at risk for major chronic health conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

“The big thing is services are integrated and [patients] don’t have to go somewhere else [to receive care],” said Hobgood. “They can get all these services in one place. When we’re all in one building, it’s easier to coordinate and work together.”

Share This Post Tweet