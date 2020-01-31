Insurer Donates $75K To Raise Awareness For Kids’ Dental Health Coverage

January 31, 2020

An insurance company has donated $75,000 to Health Net of West Michigan in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month. According to the Grand Rapids Business Journal, Delta Dental of Michigan donated the grant to increase awareness of and access to dental services for individuals with Healthy Kids Dental coverage.

Michiganders up to the age of 21 with Medicaid benefits are automatically enrolled in Healthy Kids Dental coverage. But, according to the CDC, only 83% of kids between the ages of two and 17 visit the dentist in a given year, and only 44.75% of covered Michiganders use their Healthy Kids Dental coverage.

National Children’s Dental Health Month aims to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, adults, and caregivers. Delta Dental of Michigan says they hope their partnership with Health Net will increase utilization rates and ensure that Kent County youth receive the dental care they need.

“As one of the primary providers of Healthy Kids Dental coverage in Michigan, we welcome discussions about ways to address the gaps in care as it relates to oral health,” said Dr. Erik Stier, the director of quality improvement, utilization, and population health management at Delta Dental.

Health Net’s client services team will assist families to connect them with a dental provider and to provide a better understanding of their dental coverage. The Kent County Oral Health Coalition also plans to increase awareness about Healthy Kids Dental benefits through existing partnerships in the community.

“We act in collaboration with our partners to encourage the establishment of dental health and to encourage lifelong healthy habits, including the appropriate use of the benefits available through the Healthy Kids Dental program,” said Stier.

Tooth decay is an ongoing problem for US children

It’s crucial for parents to help their kids develop healthy habits to care for their teeth while they’re young. Approximately 40% of children have dental cavities by the time they reach kindergarten, and one in every five children between the ages of five and 11 have at least one untreated decayed tooth.

Untreated cavities can cause pain and infections, which can lead to problems eating, speaking, and learning. Up to 51 million school hours are lost each year due to dental-related illness.

Poor dental health can also lead to greater health problems later on in life including gum disease, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. At least one in three Americans develops Type 2 diabetes in their lifetime.

Fortunately, cavities and other dental problems are preventable. Children who brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste develop fewer cavities. Applying dental sealants at the dentist’s office can also prevent 80% of cavities.

What parents and caregivers can do

It’s never too early or too late to lay the foundations for good oral health for your kids. By helping your child develop a dental health routine, you can better protect your child from tooth decay and other oral health problems.

Here are a few tips parents and caregivers can use to help their kids develop healthy habits to care for their teeth:

Visit the dentist regularly. It’s important for your child to visit the dentist by their first birthday. After your child’s first visit, most dentists will recommend an appointment once every six months to help prevent cavities and other potential dental problems. If your child does develop dental problems, the best time to begin orthodontic treatment is at age seven. Start oral hygiene habits early. Gently clean your baby’s gums twice a day with a soft, clean cloth. When teeth start to come in, gently brush the teeth twice a day with a small-bristled toothbrush and plain water. Teach your child how to brush. Once your child reaches the age of three, you can begin to teach them how to properly brush their own teeth with a pea-sized amount of toothpaste. Monitor your child’s teeth-brushing habits until the age of six. Choose foods for healthy teeth. Foods that are high in sugar can increase the risk of tooth decay. To promote healthy teeth, offer your child snacks that are rich in calcium and protein. Fruits and vegetables are great for removing bacteria that adhere to the surface of teeth. And, because our bodies only absorb 50% of vitamins we eat, multivitamins can help to promote proper growth and health.

“It’s really important to prevent cavities at this young age,” said Jen Kerns, a dental hygienist at Northwest Michigan Health Services. “Doing things like not sharing saliva, drinking water between meals, avoiding the sippy cup, brushing your kids’ teeth for them before bed, and visiting the dental office early can really help develop a lifetime of cavity-free teeth and point your child in the right direction to be successful.”

