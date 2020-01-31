Lake Michigan’s Growing Water Levels Threaten Homes And Tourism Industry

January 31, 2020

Lake Michigan’s water level has reached a record high for January. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lake rose 17 inches in 2019 and three more inches this past month. This is the highest Lake Michigan has been since 1986.

“If we see similar rises as we have in the last couple of years we’re likely going to be at levels that are potentially higher than some of these records we saw last year,” said Deanna Apps, a physical scientist at the Army Corps of Engineers office in Detroit.

Apps says one of the reasons why the lake’s water levels are rising is because fall storms prevented the already high water from evaporating. Levels are expected to climb this coming spring due to heavy rainfall and runoff.

Sabrina Jauernic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says onshore winds can cause flooding in low lying areas and can make erosion worse in places where it’s already happening.

Homes along the Lake Michigan shoreline are already threatened by the rising water. One Stevensville home partially fell into the lake due to the eroding soil and will need to be torn down.

“[When] it starts caving in from the lakeside, there’s really nothing you can do about it,” said Bruce Smothers, the owner of the home.

Many homeowners along the lake shoreline are experiencing similar problems. Up to 14,000 people in the US experience a water damage emergency at home or work every day. But floodwaters aren’t the only danger to lakeshore homes.

Erosion can also increase the risk of radon exposure. When water washes away the top level of soil, it exposes the radium below the surface. About one in every 15 homes is estimated to have radon levels at or above EPA action level, and 1 billion people don’t have tolerable homes.

Erosion and high water levels could also hurt the state’s tourism industry. Tourism is responsible for $18 billion of Michigan’s economy.

“If people don’t have the beaches to come to, to go to the lake, then they’re going to schedule their vacation somewhere else,” said Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott. The lake’s rising water level has also made the lake more dangerous. Drownings, which are the sixth-leading cause of unintentional injury death, were up to 87% in 2019.

Scott is currently pushing for federal funds to help fight back against the erosion issue and to help reduce the lake’s water level. But many who live near the lake aren’t sure there are any solutions that could help.

“There is no solution,” said Judi Greene, a long-term lakeshore resident, “but I believe that climate change has had a definite effect. We used to have a definite summer, definite fall. Winter, everything was frozen, and now that doesn’t happen.”

