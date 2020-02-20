Lost Dog Found In Michigan Returns To Family After 2 Years

A California dog lost in Michigan for two years will soon return home to his family. Snowball, a shepherd mix, went missing in Midland when his owner, Laura Young, was visiting the state in 2018. Unable to locate Snowball, Young was forced to return home without her dog.

Last spring, Snowball was spotted by Amy Earley, a dog lover, in a wooded area near Dublin and Countryside Drive. Earley says she began feeding snowball to the point where it became a ritual.

“Within about five minutes he’d show up across the street from my house, and we went from there,” said Earley. “He led, and I followed his lead.”

Earley was able to put a leash on Snowball and brought him to the Midland County Pit Stop, a group that fosters and adopts dogs. While caring for Snowball, the Pit Stop discovered the dog was microchipped.

Microchipping is the most effective way to protect your pet from being lost or stolen. There are over 75 million pet dogs in the U.S., more than any other country, and the American Humane Society estimates that more than 10 million dogs and cats are reported lost every year.

Many of these pets are never returned to their owners. There are many reasons why this happens, but at the top of the list is the inability to identify and contact the owner. In fact, the contact information on Snowball’s microchip was incorrect and outdated, belonging to a man who didn’t own the dog but whose ex-wife did before surrendering Snowball to a shelter.

Fortunately, the Pit Stop was finally able to find the contact information of Snowball’s current owner, Laura Young, after making a few additional phone calls. Gwen Malone, who contacted Young about her dog, said both of them were in shock. They didn’t expect to find an owner through the mismatch of microchip information. Young said she never thought she’d get Snowball back.

“I was honestly hoping somebody took him in and just never took him into a shelter and just fell in love with him,” said Young. “I just wanted to know that he was safe and now that I know he can come back to me, I’m ecstatic.”

Snowball will return to Young in California once he has been confirmed healty enough to make the trip.

