Michigan Is Expected To Be Hit By “Real Winter” Weather, Experts Say

December 23, 2019

An updated forecast for the three-month period of January to March has been issued by the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for colder than average temperatures and other “real winter” weather caused by a weather feature called the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO).

The MJO is a large area of thunderstorms that move back and forth in the Pacific Ocean and whose ripple effect can impact weather conditions from a few thousand miles away. The position of the MJO is predicted to move cold air into the eastern and central U.S. from January to March.

What’s expected for January?

January isn’t expected to have any wetter-than-usual weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that there is an active storm track currently making its way across the southern states that could potentially curb northward in January toward the Great Lakes region.

The weather in February is when things will start to get rougher because of a potential bend in the jetstream that’s positioned above the northern United States.

What’s expected for February and March?

Jetstreams are slim strips of strong winds that have a major influence on the climate. They push air masses and affect weather patterns.

If we see a bend in the jetstream above the northern half of the country, it would place Michigan on the cold side of the jetstream. This means Michigan could see heavy precipitation between February and March.

How can I winterize my home?

With “real winter” weather headed our way, it’s more important than ever to make sure your home is able to handle the frigid temperatures and heavy snow. That being said, here are five ways you can make sure your home is winterized:

Have your roof inspected. Roofing maintenance is crucial, especially during the winter months. Michigan has already seen its own fair share of storms this winter. You don't want high winds ripping off your shingles. Clear out your gutters. When the snow melts on your roof, it needs to be able to drain away through your gutters. Clogged gutters keep water from draining off of your roof. This allows the water to re-freeze while it's still on top of your shingles, putting your home at risk for ice dams. Make sure your gutter systems are clear and clean. Insulate your pipes. Your water pipes are designed to transport treated drinking water. In freezing temperatures, the water in these pipes can freeze and even cause the pipes to burst. To avoid freezing pipes, make sure to insulate them before temperatures drop. Keep your faucets running a thin stream. To help prevent pipes from freezing, make sure to run a thin stream of water from your faucets when temperatures drop. The running water will help to keep the pipes open. Use window film to insulate your windows. To help keep your utility bills under control and keep your home's heating system running efficiently, use window film to securely insulate your windows. This will help to prevent warm air from escaping.

From burst water pipes to severe roofing damage, winter weather doesn’t mess around. Winterizing your home is what helps to prevent frigid temperatures and heavy snow from wreaking havoc on your home.

