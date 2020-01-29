Michigan Organizations Are Striving To Improve The State’s Recycling

Collection organizations and recycling advocates throughout Michigan are striving to reduce the amount of clothing and textiles that end up in landfills. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, Michigan charities that collect donations at drop-off facilities are urging Michiganders to recycle even the rattiest of textiles that would otherwise end up in the trash.

“Fashions might come and go, but reducing the amount of material that enters landfills never goes out of style,” said Emily Freeman, a recycling specialist at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The global textile industry is worth an estimated $2.560 trillion and the U.S. is the world’s second-largest e-commerce market. Unfortunately, 85% of textiles end up in landfills and a 2018 study found that clothing is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world.

To reverse this trend, EGLE launched Know It Before You Throw It in June 2019, a campaign to improve the quality and quantity of recycling in Michigan. Many Americans are unaware of their local recycling laws, and 46% of Google searchers are looking for local information. EGLE wants to raise awareness about best recycling practices and double the state’s recycling rate to 30% by 2025.

Textiles aren’t typically accepted by curbside recycling services, but they’re a welcome revenue stream for Michigan charities that collect donations at drop-off facilities. Textile-recycling organizations will happily take clothing with holes, tears, and stains.

“The trickiest part is educating people that we really don’t care about the condition of their clothing that they want to give us, as long as it’s clean and dry,” said Nick Carlson. Carlson is the vice president of donated goods operations at Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids. He’s also the director of the Michigan Recycling Coalition.

“We ask them not to edit their donations,” said Carlson. “Trust us to get everything into the proper market.”

Reusing clothing offers many economic and environmental benefits. While professional storage units provide a personal, private space to secure belongings, the average American discards 70 pounds of textiles per year.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that textiles account for 8% of total materials going into landfills. By reusing textiles, it would provide a great opportunity to conserve landfill space. It would also provide significant revenue to charity organizations.

In 2018, Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids turned 600,000 clothing donations into $25 million in revenue from sales. The proceeds from the non-profit organization went toward funding skills-training and rehabilitation programs.

There are four different markets for used clothing collected by local organizations. Although figures fluctuate and statistics show that 70% of business partnerships fail, between 10% and 20% of donations are resold by American thrift stores and 45% are exported as secondhand clothing.

Another 30% of collected textiles are converted into wiping rags and 20% are recycled into post-consumer fiber that goes into products like carpet padding and sound-deadening material in the 6 million cars sold annually in the United States. Only 5% ends up as waste.

“Looking at [recycling] as a member of the Michigan Recycling Coalition, anything that improves sustainability, I’m in favor of,” said Carlson. “But I’d really urge people to first consider donating their old clothes to a local charity because it helps to boost the local economy. Material donations are the lifeblood of Goodwill.”

