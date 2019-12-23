Michigan Vehicle Registration Kiosks Replaced With Self-Service Stations Statewide

December 23, 2019

The days of waiting in long lines to register your vehicle may be over for Michigan residents. Earlier this month, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that older vehicle registration kiosks would be replaced with self-service stations — and additional ones would be installed in convenient locations where many locals get their groceries.

But if you want to drive a vehicle of any kind, you've got to register it first. That's been more difficult for Michigan motorists than one might realize.

But if you want to drive a vehicle of any kind, you’ve got to register it first. That’s been more difficult for Michigan motorists than one might realize. But when Secretary Benson visited all of the 131 vehicle registration branch offices during her first 100 days in office, she realized that one-third were broken. Moreover, the machines that technically worked were challenging at best (and impossible at worst) to use.

As a result, Benson decided to pilot a new self-service station program, which will replace those old kiosks (which were first installed in 2004) and put the power back into the hands of Michigan drivers. These new stations, like the previous kiosks, will provide renewals for automobiles, motorcycles, and watercraft. Tabs will be printed on-site for cars and motorcycles, though watercraft tabs are later mailed to customers. There’s no renewal packet needed, either; all residents will need is the plate number and the last four digits of the vehicle identification number (VIN). Many of these new stations will accept cash, which wasn’t an option at the older kiosks. All will be provided at no cost to the state, though customers will need to pay a fee of $3.95 for each vehicle renewed at one of these stations.

Official estimates state that the project will expand all 93 original kiosks by the end of January 2020, with 57 additional stations to be added by the end of April. Five of those stations are already installed inside Kroger grocery stores, with more to be added in the near future — making it even more convenient for local shoppers to check items off their to-do lists.

“We’ve already seen a significant increase in customers using the new machines,” said Secretary Benson in a statement. “During the pilot phase, the number of transactions increased significantly on three-quarters of the new machines compared to the same period the previous year. In some locations, the increase has been as much as 57%.”

Motorists will still have to keep up with their vehicle maintenance and deal with inspection costs each year, of course. But if renewing your vehicle registration was one a sore in your side, these new self-service stations — which will allow you to renew up to six months before or up to 10 months after the expiration date — may make your life as a Michigan auto owner just a little bit easier.

