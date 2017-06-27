Michigan Woman Claims Fidget Spinner Caught A-Flame, Calls Safety Into Question

Fidget spinners started to sweep the nation a few months back, despite the fact they’ve been in existence for several years. While they’ve been applauded for helping those with ADHD, anxiety, and autism, accounts are beginning to emerge that make these fidget spinners seem a little less innocent than consumers might have first believed.

When one Michigan woman, Michelle Carr, picked up a new fidget spinner to bring home, she expected to enjoy a simple distraction that could keep her kids occupied and keep her from smoking. This newly purchased fidget spinner even came equipped with Bluetooth capabilities that can be synced to one’s mobile device and play music through tiny speakers. Since global sales of Bluetooth docking speakers grew from 9 million units to 42 million units sold from 2013 to 2016, the fidget spinner seemed like a much less expensive alternative, with its flashing lights and musical capabilities.

But according to Carr, the reality was much less amusing. After charging the spinner for 30 minutes, Carr alleges, the fidget spinner caught fire right on her kitchen counter.

Carr told a reporter from WEYI that she used “the same cord I use for my baby monitor and I just simply had it plugged in like this and it was laying right here on fire.”

She went on to say that the spinner didn’t come with its own charger nor directions on how to charge it. Now, she’s planning on reaching out to the company that produced the spinner and wants to warn other parents not to buy this particular model.

“I personally won’t buy another one because of the fear of it,” Carr said. “But I know there are tons of kids who want to go get them, but if you plug them in, just stay by and make sure it’s charged and it doesn’t catch.”

Carr is not the only one alleging that fidget spinners may pose a danger. London-based actress Ayoola Smart was recently forced to withdraw from an Irish stage play after a child’s fidget spinner went haywire and hit her in the head. The incident resulted in a concussion and a required two weeks of bedrest.

While these accidents may seem few and far between some schools have chosen to ban fidget spinners — not only because they can be a huge distraction, but because they may even pose a choking hazard.

So while the spinner trend may still be hot, parents and kids alike need to fidget with caution — and they may want to swap the fancier versions for simple ones, lest they catch on fire.