Michigan’s Economic Outlook For 2020 Is Optimistic, Experts Say

January 10, 2020

Michigan’s economy is expected to stay strong in 2020 despite slower growth. At the 4th Annual Economic Forecast Forum held on Thursday, January 9, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce CEO Rich Studley said that many of the economic indicators for this year are positive.

Michigan currently has over $1 billion in savings, Studley says, and employment is up. Housing interest rates have also gone up, but are still at historic lows and residential real estate as an asset class is currently a $29 trillion market.

Michigan vehicle sales are also predicted to decline what with drivers only spending 60 minutes in their vehicles per day, but sales have still been at record highs for the last five years. Pickup trucks currently account for 16.4% of auto sales.

“There are very much bright spots in the economy,” said Jeff Donofrio, the director of Michigan’s Labor and Economic Department.

Some economists predicted a potential recession in 2020, but Martin Lavelle from the Detroit Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank says a recession isn’t likely unless there’s a major negative event. Michigan’s consumers and businesses can expect the first half of 2020 to look a lot like 2019, Lavelle said, with growth continuing at a slower pace.

Factors that could boost the Michigan economy include progress toward trade agreements with China and increasing certainty for businesses on trade through the passage of USMCA. Negatives for the economy include growing uncertainty in trade relationships with China and conflict with Iran.

According to a survey conducted by the Detroit Economic Club, Michigan business leaders aren’t as concerned as national executives about foreign affairs, but national and international uncertainty still play a big role in the state economy.

“Just a few days ago, we saw a lot of people hit the pause button as they thought about what might or might not happen in the Middle East,” said Studley. “It may seem far away but events in the Middle East can have a major impact on the cost of motor fuel [and] auto sales.”

Rachel Eubanks, the State of Michigan Treasurer, and Jeff Guilfoyle, the Chief Deputy Treasurer, both agreed that Michigan is currently on the right track for continued economic expansion but that expansion will happen gradually. This slowed growth is because of the issue of full employment and a need for workers with different skills.

Guilfoyle predicts that Michigan will see 0.5% employment growth in 2020. Information and financial activities are the two sectors that have seen the biggest employment growth in the last year at 3.2% and 2.3% respectively.

The leisure and hospitality sector has also increased by 2.2%. At least 54% of event planners attend conferences to keep up with trends to help maintain steady economic growth in their sector.

Other strong industries include mining and logging, construction, and state government. Employment in the state pharmaceutical industry has also been doing well as the U.S. remains the number one consumer of prescription medications and medical devices.

Economic growth is expected to be either at or just below the trend lines of 2019. Increased sales tax revenue growth is also expected to grow in 2020.

