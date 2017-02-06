New Law Requires Alaska Courts to Assign Custody for Pets

While 11% of child custody cases are decided during mediation sessions with a lawyer, there isn’t much in the law about who gets custody of animals. In Alaska, however, divorce law has been revamped to reflect these deep concerns among divorcing dog lovers.

Alaska is now the first U.S. state to require that divorce courts consider the welfare of the animal during a legal separation and for judges to assign custody in these cases.

David Favre, a Michigan State University law professor specializing in the unique area of animal law, finds this new law to be groundbreaking and significant.

“For the first time, a state has specifically said that a companion animal has visibility in a divorce proceeding beyond that of property,” said Favre, “…that the court may award custody on the basis of what is best for the dog, not the human owners.”

Before this law went into effect, custody of animals was often decided based on terms of property law. However, human relationships with animals, especially dogs, tends to become complicated during these decisions.

Considering that about 46.3 million families own a dog and there are approximately 876,000 divorces every year, the odds are that a number of families face this difficult decision every year. In some cases, couples may assign custody to whomever purchased the dog or who put the most money into their veterinary treatment. Some couples make a deal and leverage the loss of the pet with the acquisition of another piece of property, like a home or vehicle.

“The relationship with the animal is what is important in the family law context,” said Kathy Hessler, director of the Animal Law Clinic at Lewis and Clark College. “So the property law analysis tends to be a poor fit for resolving disputes, and in fact, many of the property settlement agreements are continuously disputed, making more work for the courts.”

The law was drafted by former representative Liz Vazquez, a Republican, and late Democratic representative Max Gruenberg who’d practiced family law. Gruenberg said that he’d once taken on a case requiring him to assign joint custody to an entire dog sled team.

Many spouses have said that losing a pet following a divorce would be just as painful as losing a child in a battle for custody. In fact, one study published in the Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology says that some children are more connected to their pets than their own siblings, making the loss of a pet equally painful for the entire family.

“Our pets are members of our families,” former representative Vazquez stated last year. “We have to remember that we’re sent here to Juneau to represent people; real human beings, many of whom have pets they love as much as their friends and family.”

Many activists, lawmakers, and families nationwide hope that other states will begin to follow Alaska’s example and make animal custody decisions required by law.