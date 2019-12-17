New Michigan Real Estate Startup Is Pushing For Better Social Media Marketing

December 17, 2019

A new Michigan real estate startup called Inked Michigan Realty has opened in downtown Pontiac with the goal of bringing the real estate industry into the digital world. The company is striving to make the real estate process easier for homebuyers and sellers in Michigan using social media.

Inked Michigan Realty is focusing on residential real estate in metro Detroit, which the founders say has many beautiful neighborhoods that have gone unnoticed because of the lack of social media attention.

“We all had the same vision when talking about the Pontiac revival,” said co-founder Antonio Rodriguez. “There’s no other real estate company here doing what we’re trying to do. People have this bad stigma about Pontiac, they don’t realize how nice some of these neighborhoods are.”

Providing insight into the real estate process

Inked Michigan Realty co-founder Chris Hubel says the inspiration to start his own business came after buying his first home in Pontiac two years ago. Despite having a good real estate agent, Hubel says he felt lost during the process as a first-time homebuyer despite receiving his real estate license a few months after the sale.

“[Within] the first few months, I made a 10-page PDF on first-time home buying,” said Hubel. “That made me realize the system, this occupation, wasn’t what it should be.”

The company is choosing to focus on using social media to sell homes and grow their client base. Many real estate agents, Hubel says, don’t use Facebook or other social media sites.

“Real estate is for the most part still stuck in the 1980s,” said Hubel. “It’s so easy to throw some pictures online and say you did your job. But that’s wrong.”

Social media is more important in real estate than ever

While Inked Michigan Realty is making waves in Pontiac, they’re not the first real estate company to make the shift toward social media. In fact, a new survey suggests that social media plays a big part in millennial homebuyers’ choices when it comes to purchasing a house.

The New Home Buyers Study surveyed 2,084 homebuyers between the ages of 25 and 64. Up to 500 real estate agents were also surveyed.

The survey found that homebuyers under 40 place a higher value on social media than Generation X and baby boomers. When collecting information during the home buying process, 21% of millennials said they used social media to help them gather data compared to 14% of Gen Xers and 6% of baby boomers. Up to 47% of millennials also said they were more likely to turn to social media when determining what changes to make to their new homes.

Millennials are looking for something different

Different generations make different lifestyle choices from marriage and family to how they spend their money. Compared to baby boomers, who prefer larger multi-bedroom houses, millennials prefer smaller, more efficient homes.

Millennials are also moving away from larger cities en masse in search of more affordable, eco-friendly areas and for a good season. According to the United Nations Centre for Human Settlements, only 55% of all waste generated in large cities is collected by municipal authorities.

The home features millennials are looking for

For real estate companies like Inked Michigan Realty, it isn’t enough to post ads on social media. The homes being advertised need to meet the needs of the homebuying audience.

That being said, here are some of the biggest standouts for millennial homebuyers:

Colored tile. The pastel pinks and blues of the 1950s and 60s have been torn away and replaced by white tile. But millennial homebuyers are looking for bolder tile choices than Generation X. According to Zillow’s 2017 Paint Colors Analysis, houses with blue bathrooms sold for $5,400 more than expected.

The pastel pinks and blues of the 1950s and 60s have been torn away and replaced by white tile. But millennial homebuyers are looking for bolder tile choices than Generation X. According to Zillow’s 2017 Paint Colors Analysis, houses with blue bathrooms sold for $5,400 more than expected. New appliances and systems. Millennials are known for their eco-friendliness and low budgets. That means the frequent maintenance necessary for 85% of homes built before 1980 isn’t exactly in their wheelhouse, let alone their budget. Even one leak from an old pipe in the average household can waste up to 180 gallons of water in a week. New appliances and systems mean less maintenance and greater energy-efficiency.

Millennials are known for their eco-friendliness and low budgets. That means the frequent maintenance necessary for 85% of homes built before 1980 isn’t exactly in their wheelhouse, let alone their budget. Even one leak from an old pipe in the average household can waste up to 180 gallons of water in a week. New appliances and systems mean less maintenance and greater energy-efficiency. Curb appeal. Curb appeal is essential when it comes to selling a house, especially when social media is your main platform for getting information to potential buyers. Curb appeal is what makes your property stand out both online and offline, which is why landscaping increases your home’s resale value by 14%.

Curb appeal is essential when it comes to selling a house, especially when social media is your main platform for getting information to potential buyers. Curb appeal is what makes your property stand out both online and offline, which is why landscaping increases your home’s resale value by 14%. Decent-sized backyards. Homebuyers under 40 are putting their pets first when they buy a house, which makes sense considering 73% of millennials currently own a pet. Backyards are a necessity for dog owners in particular. If your property already has a yard, consider installing a fence for an additional ROI of 65%.

Social media can be a great way for real estate agents to open a dialogue and share advice with buyers, sellers, and renters. But it’s important that agents aren’t just establishing a social media presence. They also need to give buyers and sellers the information they need in a way that’s clear-cut and easy to understand.

