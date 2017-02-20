Possible Sedative Contamination in Pet Food Prompts Recall

Every year, one in every six Americans becomes ill after consuming contaminated foods or beverages. While humans can easily describe the symptoms they experience and seek out treatment on their own two feet, that task becomes much more difficult when the health of our pets is at stake.

Considering that U.S. pet owners spend $20.46 billion on pet food each year, both owners and companies have to be particularly diligent about the food fed to our four-legged friends.

Case in point: A recent pet food recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration was put in place to help owners and retailers keep pets safe.

The FDA recently announced that Illinois-based Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food has been subject to a recall, specifically for their “Hunk of Beef Au Jus” pet food. The recall was issued after it came to light that the food may have been contaminated with Pentobarbital.

Pentobarbital is an ominous-sounding barbiturate that, in certain doses, is utilized in the euthanasia of animals. It can cause drowsiness, dizziness, balance issues, nausea, or even death in certain cases. Obviously, it’s not something you want in your dog or cat’s food bowl.

After receiving reports that one dog died after ingesting the food — and another dog from the same home continues to suffer from seizures after consumption — Evanger’s launched an investigation. The company detected the substance in only one batch, but they’ve now recalled all batches of the food as a precaution.

The recall impacts Hunk of Beef products with a June 2020 expiration date and applies to products sold in Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, California, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. Consumers who have products with numbers starting with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB should seek additional information about the recall on the Evanger’s website.

The company believes that the presence of Pentobarital was due to meat from a euthanized animal ending up in the final product. While the company had maintained a relationship with their beef supplier for the past 40 years, Evanger’s took swift action in investigating and subsequently terminating the relationship with said supplier.

To their credit, Evanger’s will also be paying for all vet bills for Nikki Mael, owner of both affected dogs, and will be making a donation to a local shelter in honor of Talula, the pug who passed away.

To date, a total of five dogs have become ill after ingesting the contaminated food. Consumers with cans of Hunk of Beef Au Jus with matching serial numbers can return them to the original retailer for a full refund. For additional information about the recall, call 1-847-537-0102.