Total Solar Eclipse Will Make A Partial Appearance In Michigan, Some Residents Plan To Travel

Michigan’s celestial enthusiasts looking to catch a glimpse of this year’s total solar eclipse can now plan their route on the Great American Eclipse website. The site’s tools allow users to find the closest location to witness these moments of darkness. Michigan Live reports that most Michigan residents will need to drive 12 hours to view a total eclipse, while also viewing a 80-90% eclipse here at home.

The 2017 solar eclipse will happen on August 21, marking 38 years since the last total eclipse appeared over the continental United States. Detroit Free Press reports that the path of the eclipse will span from Oregon to South Carolina, encompassing 14 states. The phenomenon is expected to last between two minutes and two minutes, forty seconds. Duration will vary depending on location.

Detroit Free Press reports that 72-year-old Jon Bum of Farmington Hills took his family to Hawaii to view a solar eclipse in 1991, the only place in the U.S. where anyone could witness the event. He said that he has been planning since then for this year’s eclipse and that he now has grandchildren to join his viewing party.

“Based on my experience in 1991, my one and only criteria is where is it not going to be cloudy on that day,” he said. “So I studied websites and I bought books and I studied the weather every place on this path all the way from Oregon to South Carolina…The stuff that I read said the least percent chance of cloudiness on Aug. 21…is a little town called Madras, Oregon.”

While not every Michigander will be making a journey like Blum and his family, experts say that location is something to consider. For those who enjoy camping, an activity that drew 40 million people to take 515 million trips in 2010, they can consider planning their August trip strategically to see the eclipse, for example. Jack Brisbin, a member of the University Lowbrow Astronomers, said in a statement to Detroit Free Press that location makes a difference because of climate and geographical features.

“Nebraska’s pretty flat,” he said. “It’s in the Plains, and the weather forecasts are kind of stable that part of the year. They have dry, clear skies…You can go down south to Tennessee, but you get around the mountains and that, and it tends to be more cloudy. It can be wet one day and dry the next.”

According to Michigan Live both Nashville and a suburb of St. Louis are the largest cities with a view of the total eclipse within driving distance of Michigan. For those choosing to stay in Michigan to view a partial eclipse, the event will occur between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m., and are best viewed when using protective, solar glasses. For more information about where and how to view the eclipse, visit Nasa’s website.