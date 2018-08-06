University Of Michigan Launches Medical Cannabis Study For Chronic Pain

August 6, 2018

The University of Michigan is launching two studies on medical cannabis to get more information on cannabis’ role in treating chronic pain. According to Practical Pain Management, researchers at the University of Michigan are beginning two surveys on using medical cannabis to treat chronic pain and are searching for patients to participate.



The goal of the surveys, researchers say, is to better inform physicians, researchers, patients, and policy-makers about the risks and benefits of cannabis as a therapeutic agent.



The surveys couldn’t have come at a better time now that opioid prescriptions have been facing stricter regulations.



More than 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from chronic pain. And four out of every five new heroin users first became addicted to opioid through their prescription painkillers.



“In this climate, many people are turning to cannabis for pain management,” said lead researcher Dr. Kevin Boehnke. “[My] previous research and many other studies have suggested that people with chronic pain are using cannabis as an opioid substitute due to better symptom management and fewer adverse effects.”



In the first survey, Boehnke and his team will analyze how medical cannabis affects pain relief and quality of life among patients with different types of chronic pain. Researchers will also examine if the patients need to use other medications in addition to the medical cannabis to help manage their chronic pain.



Patients who are over the age of 18 and are already being treated with medical cannabis are able to participate in the first survey online anonymously. Boehnke and his team say they’re seeking patients who have been using medical cannabis for chronic pain management for less than six months or plan to begin using medical cannabis as a part of their chronic pain management regimen.



The second survey will help the researchers determine a baseline. It’ll also help to determine patient’s results at different time points such as 3, 6, 9, and 12 months.



Boehnke says he’d like his teams’ findings to help contribute to the ongoing national conversation about medical cannabis. The greater the research, Boehnke says, the more the public will be able to look past inaccurate information and polarizing positions that place cannabis as either something wonderful or something dangerous.



“That way, we can make sensible decisions about how to approach cannabis in society,” said Boehnke.



Patients who have been diagnosed with chronic pain and hold a medical cannabis license are able to take the survey here if interested. The password for the survey is UMsurvey.



Participants will be compensated after each survey is completed. Boehnke says the studies are ongoing for the time being.