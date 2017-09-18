University Of Michigan Offers Early Housing To Students Affected By Hurricane

Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the University of Michigan is doing more than opening their hearts to their Texan students. They are opening housing. According to a report by Michigan Live, the university announced in a Facebook post that all incoming students from Texas could move to campus early. They made the announcement just before the hurricane touched down on the Houston area.

“If helpful, Texas residents (who are moving to one of our buildings on-campus) are welcome to come to campus early – we will house you until your contract starts,” the message said, according to Michigan Live.

UM’s Senior Associate Director of Housing Administration and Public Relations Amir Baghdadchi told Michigan Live that there are 100 students from Texas and 17 who were affected by the hurricane had opted to move in early.

“Especially for first-year students, moving to Ann Arbor isn’t just changing your address, it’s making a big transition in your life,” he said. “We want to make that experience as smooth as possible, so if we can help a family navigate their travels in the wake of a major storm, we are happy to do it. Our university community is made of up people from all over the country, so when something happens in Texas, it affects our community too.”

Click On Detroit reports that the Category 4 hurricane displaced 30,000 people from their homes. While a Houzz survey found that 60% of homeowners plan to remodel their master bathroom, these residents will need significant home repairs if their homes are even habitable at all. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced last week that 5,500 people were in shelters, but authorities are predicting that count to increase rapidly.

As for the UM students choosing to accept the offer, they were able to move in Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. The Fall semester officially began on Sept. 5.