Why Michigan Residents Are Turning To Healthcare Careers

February 18, 2020

For understandable reasons, much of the nation is preoccupied with job growth. We can’t expect the nation’s population to be gainfully employed without the necessary amount of jobs.

This is one of the many reasons why job growth is one of the most contentious topics during an election year and why you’re probably thinking about it more than you normally would. Fortunately, Michigan tends to have a stronger showing in terms of job growth than many other states.

Detroit, in particular, has been seeing a faster pace of job growth than the rest of Michigan, and with good reason. While Detroit has always been known for providing jobs to those in the auto industry, its job growth patterns have recently expanded into other fields.

This greater variety of job options has allowed household incomes to rise. This is in part because it’s easier for both parents in a single household to work jobs with higher individual incomes. Through 2024, it’s expected that Detroit will create 6,700 new jobs.



This might seem remarkable, considering the fact that Detroit was facing bankruptcy not so long ago. Detroit also had an unemployment rate that was 12.2% higher than the rest of the state in 2010.

The city, and Michigan in general, has made concentrated efforts to improve its employment rate and its cashflow. Budget alterations and a focus on development downtown have been crucial to the city’s economic growth.

It’s crucial, however, that Detroit residents and other Michiganders focus on jobs that have long-term positive outlooks. It’s not enough to be employed for a few years. Residents should be looking for sustainable careers.

This is why many have turned to the healthcare field. Healthcare occupations offer not only stability but growth for the future, both for those that wish to stay in Michigan for the long term and those that may want to leave their options open out of state.



I Don’t Have An Advanced Degree, Is A Healthcare Career For Me?



Some mistakenly write off a healthcare career before really looking into it because they assume that they need a terminal degree in order to make money. Some Michiganders are either unable to afford an advanced degree or decide against it due to their concerns about student loans.

Some of the most “famous” healthcare-related careers require advanced degrees. But many are very much attainable for those who either have a high school diploma or an associate’s degree earned at a community college.

While you may have to invest in training for the position itself, a certification program is often much less expensive, and easier to finance, than an advanced degree. It will also take less time to achieve than a degree earned at a university. Dental hygienists, for example, only require an associate’s degree and the same can be said for those looking to pursue a position as a sonographer, cardiovascular technician, or vascular technologist position.

Those interested in becoming EMTs, home health and personal care aides, massage therapists, and opticians don’t require an associate’s degrees. While many of those career options do require specific certifications, you can actually become an optician with just a high school diploma. This is not to speak of administrative position in a doctor’s or dentist’s office.

Becoming a medical receptionist requires on the job training, of course, but does not require any in-depth medical knowledge. It’s estimated that from 2018 to 2028, the employment of healthcare occupations is expected to grow 14% — this is faster than the average of all other occupations and will add 1.9 million new jobs. In order for this growth to happen, it will likely have to occur for more than just those that want to become doctors.



What Options Are Available For Those Who Want To Attend School, But Not Medical School?



Say you do want to earn a degree, and can do so, but you don’t want to go to medical school and become a doctor. One of the most obvious options available is dental school.

There is much to be gained from becoming a dentist. After all, dentists are held to a high standard in the United States, with the profession being considered one of the top 10 most trusted and ethical job options in the country.

There will always be a need for dentists and orthodontists, with about 4 million Americans wearing braces today. However, dentists do not need to clock quite the same types of hours as doctors do, and it’s easier for them to achieve a work-life balance, which is what many potential doctors worry about.

Becoming a pharmacist is also an option for those interested in achieving a doctoral degree, as pharmacists on average make over $120,000 a year and can again maintain a good level of work-life balance. Physical therapy is another high-paying career option.

It again does require a terminal degree, but many find that they’re able to enjoy the activity of the career, and it’s easier for physical therapists to gain long-term repeat clients which also ensures steady employment.



Why Should I Consider A Career In Healthcare?



There are many benefits to becoming a healthcare professional, but some Michiganders still hesitate over these careers due to the time and investment they require.

But for all the energy — and potentially money — you’ll put into pursuing a healthcare career, it will pay you back in reliability and often in salary as well. Healthcare positions will always need to be filled.



