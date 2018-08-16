Dog Days of summer

August 16, 2018

Pat Maurer, Review Correspondent

The “Dog Days” of summer were named because it was the hottest time of year, the time when dogs were most likely to contract hydrophobia (rabies). It can be pretty miserable while it is here.

We certainly have been experiencing definite “dog days” lately. At least they are just about driving me mad…mostly because my outside time has been reduced to

“occasional” due to the heat and loads of pollen.

The thermometer has been hovering in the upper 80s with humidity at nearly the same level. It’s a killer combination in Michigan, and sometimes a real danger to our senior population, especially those without air conditioning.

Usually we seldom see much more than a couple of weeks of this type of weather during the summer, but this year seems to be the exception. Seems like it has been in the 80s and 90s for two and a half months now, with just a few days here and there of cooler weather. And although some recent rain made our grass green again, now it’s once again showing brown spots.

Even though we water the mini-garden pretty regularly, I’m afraid my crop this year is pretty pathetic…two tomatoes and a handful of green beans.

Farm markets, here I come again. It’s the only way we will get to enjoy Michigan’s fresh produce this year I’m afraid.

Since I’ve been more or less “confined” to the house …and the air conditioning, due to my ever increasing allergies, I’m missing my daily jaunts outside even more.

Even my work-a-holic hubby has been spending more time inside than he is used to. He goes out to mow or work on the deck or weed whip when necessary, but takes more breaks to come back in than he ever used to.

Hopefully we will be able to get away a little more now and maybe spend some time up at Roscommon in the camper. The allergies aren’t as bad up there and I can actually get outside more. And, it always seems cooler there in the woods on the edge of the field where our 5th wheel is parked. Jack of course, always has a few projects in the works up there too…

This summer has gone by so fast and so much has happened that we haven’t been up there in over a month…and I miss our summer get-aways. Most every weekend all summer has been taken up with events … reunions, fair time, family visiting, a very sad funeral for a close friend and now something to look forward to – a much happier family wedding coming up this weekend.

After that maybe we will head north for a bit to relax.

Even with all of my complaining this week, I have to admit it has been a great summer for the kids and parents with access to the lakes around the area though. When ours were growing up we spent a lot of afternoons in the water staying cool.

We used to head over to Herrick Park or the Loomis gravel pit nearly every afternoon back in those days. When Lisa’s girls were little, Fridays in the summer Herrick Park was our go-to place. They would swim and I would sit in the shade and read. Great times.

When we couldn’t head there, there was always the river right outside our door and they sure took advantage of it when the sun was shining. Wading, tubing down our little stretch and catching minnows in the shallows were great fun for them.

Meanwhile it’s still summer and it’s still hot out there. I keep reminding myself that next February I will be wishing for a little of this…

There’s certainly been plenty to do around the area this summer with Clare’s Summer Music Fest, Lumberjack Days, the Clare County Fair and more.

Some more fun is coming up for those of us in Clare County next week when the Old US-27 Motor Tour cruises into Clare for an evening of fun and then on to Harrison for more excitement there. That’s an event we don’t plan to miss…and I’m taking my camera.