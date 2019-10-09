Epstein News Coverage Died With Suicide

October 9, 2019

It was just a month ago when Jeffrey Epstein was front and center of all news programs. The billionaire pedophile with an “A” list of friends in high places who allegedly partook in his elaborate escapades, including former president Bill Clinton and English Prince Andrew, was set to drain “the swamp” faster than President Trump could ever imagine.



Funny, however, along the way he supposedly committed suicide in a jail cell that was watched 24-7 by armed guards. Many questioned the legitimacy of the suicide, claiming his friends in high places had him killed, or that in a shroud of secrecy they whisked him off to some unknown place.



After the coroner confirmed death by suicide very little has been heard about Epstein, his associates or his victims. It’s like the man never existed. The news channels shut off all talk concerning his escapades and supposed demise.



I for one was looking forward to the lurid details of those escapades. I wanted to know who in D.C. and other venues around the world were part of his “band of pedophiles.” I wanted names to be named and those involved to spend many years behind bars.



A few years back, I spent a few weeks on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, checking out a business venture. Two names always came up in any discussion that took place on the island- Kenny Chesney and Jeffrey Epstein. Chesney was revered because he had a home on the island and was a frequent visitor. Epstein, on the other hand, had a compound on what locals called “Lolita Island” which was slightly further than a stone’s throw away from St. John.



Locals recalled Epstein coming to St. John to buy supplies, always flanked by pretty, but very young females. They allegedly remember one visit with Prince Andrew by his side. The locals of course had plenty of stories as to what took place at the compound, and were always curious as to how Epstein could escape the watchful eyes of the U.S. government.



That was then and it is still the same now. If you believe suicide was Epstein’s fate, I guess he finally got his due, but what about all the co-conspirators? Shouldn’t they be brought to trial? Shouldn’t we at the very least know who accompanied him on his trips to Lolita Island, or were frequent guests at his Palm Beach mansion?



If the government’s case against Epstein can be proven, he and his cohorts, recruited dozens, maybe hundreds, of underage girls to work for him, which eventually included massages and sex. Shouldn’t these young women have their day in court?



Jeffrey Epstein, by many accounts, used his billions to gain influence with the powerful and wealthy, by providing young girls for their pleasure. That is disgusting. It makes me want to gag. But almost as bad, at this point is the total shutdown of news coverage. One can only surmise that the powerful that may be implicated in an Epstein escapade, can wield that power over anyone who may dare to investigate further.

