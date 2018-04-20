Everlasting winter and a family loss

April 20, 2018

I hear that true spring weather is expected in the next week or so, but with another winter storm just getting over again, I’m finding it hard to believe that it will ever get here…

That said, my trusty AccuWeather app on this computer says that starting Friday when the newspaper comes out the temperature will climb into, and stay above 50 degrees and actually

by next Friday be 64 degrees. It says the daytime temps will be above 50 and even climb to 71 degrees by May 13, just three weeks away…but that is as always, subject to change of course.

Meantime, we have had to have the driveway plowed out once again, and on the heels of this latest storm, the roads once again are a treacherous mess. All of the mid-Michigan schools are closed, in fact Jack said this morning (Monday) that the news reported over 200 schools closed in the state.

Something else I’ve never heard about before is that Sunday, most schools and all events were cancelled due to this lovely weather.

Sadly, and speaking “tongue-in-cheek,” it seems like the perfect end to a not so perfect week.

We lost a special member of the household last Thursday morning. Our little Yorkie Peanut.

She was over 15 years old (105 in human terms) and slowing down visibly, sleeping most of the time and struggling most of the time with stiff and aching joints. Then just over a week ago, she seemed to suffer a stroke and began spending much of her time trying desperately, and unsuccessfully, to deal with sporadic pain that made her cry and try to make herself comfortable.

We had to make a decision. Whether to keep her alive because we didn’t want to lose her, or to make her end more peaceful. We couldn’t let her suffer anymore.

We made the choice, although we both wondered if we were doing the right thing. It was a horribly hard thing for both of us, and especially for Jack, who was her main person and safe haven and the one she always went to for comfort and protection.

Of course we both cried like a couple of babies when she peacefully went to sleep for the last time at the vet’s office.

I have to thank everyone at the Clare Animal Hospital for their understanding, sympathy and the way they made her so comfortable at the end. I have to say that they really understood what we, all three of us, were going through and made sure her end was the very best that it could be under the circumstances.

Now she is gone and the house seems so empty with all of her “steps” to couch chair and bed removed, her special blankets folded and put away, the food dishes gone and no more demands to be let in and out or held. There’s no more frantic barking when a stranger arrives, or the neighborhood cat comes over to wander around the house, although over those last days, she didn’t even seem to notice that anymore.

And, there’s no more greetings, kisses, or demands for a treat when we arrive home, (even from a short trip to town and back) to that always wildly excited and happy to see us five pound ball of fur.

Other than the fact that she was cute and affectionate, there wasn’t anything really unique or special about her except to us, but we both considered her a big part of our family and worried and suffered right along with her as her aging body started to betray her over the past few months.

Now she is gone, but I still wonder if we did the right thing and wish she was still here. It’s a hard thing to lose a pet that has been so much of a family member.

Be at peace Peanut.