Faces in the Crowd – Introduction

March 22, 2018

By Gene Bodnar

This column, as you can see, is new to the Clare County Review. The intention is to introduce you to interesting people who live or work in Clare County, people that you’ve probably seen around town but have no idea who they really are. All people, in my opinion, are fascinating and important in some way, so anyone is fair game for this column. Don’t be surprised if you are contacted as a possible candidate. If you don’t think you’re important, try missing a couple of car payments.

The first person covered in this column is myself. It will be a relatively easy, because it is not necessary to interview myself because I already know me. In fact, I’ve already written a 400-page autobiography for my daughter, but I won’t subject you to that many pages, just a brief summary.

I am a 76-year-old retired accountant who worked for the City of Detroit for 31 years, retiring in 1991 – yes, a long time ago. I have one daughter who, like me, lives in Clare, and I have a step-daughter who resides in Florida (lucky her, at least in winter). I’ve been married twice, the first time to a gal who is still sucking me dry, and a second time to a wonderful, dearly beloved woman who passed away two years ago. The first marriage lasted 25 years, the second, 20. And I have 3 grandchildren, aged 14, 9, and 5, all of whom live in Clare with my daughter and son-in-law.

So, you may ask, what have I done with my time since I retired 27 years ago? Well, you certainly learn how to effectively apply new skills, such as making a good cup of coffee or how to properly wear jeans and T-shirts instead of suits and ties, but you also learn to become active in lots of areas you never dreamed of before retirement.

For example, I am currently a member of the Clare County Historical Society, and I can be found nearly every Saturday from May through September sitting on a bench right outside the Museum’s main building, just waiting to be a docent for the folks who visit us. There is always a cluster of members who are superbly entertaining during the slow periods. It’s one of my all-time favorite places.

About a year and a half ago, I initiated the Clare County Chess Club, which meets at the Pere Marquette District Library every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club opened with only 3 charter members, but it has grown to about 15 members currently. Everyone is welcome, young or old, newbies or masters. Members have come from as far away as Alma, and my 14-year-old granddaughter will become a member as soon as she finishes her chess classes. I also teach a chess class for beginners two days a week at the same library, and another class will be offered to children this coming summer. A lot of people think life is too short for chess, but I personally feel that chess is one of the things that keeps my mind in good health and sanity, although my ex-wife might not agree with that statement.

I’m also a member of the Clare County Arts Council, but I’m not active there. I support art because I believe it’s a major source of human creativity and should be pursued by anyone who has that gift, and it should be supported by anyone who doesn’t. However, I personally see art in a different perspective. I sort of agree with Will Rogers who said, “The Venus de Milo is a good example of what happens to somebody who won’t stop biting her fingernails.”

My greatest passion is for building model ships. I’ve saved the best for last. I call myself a model shipwright, mainly because I build models in precisely the same manner as they were originally built – by laying a keel, building one frame at a time, then planking the frames, and so forth. I do not build kits; I build only from scratch, starting with a set of highly detailed plans.

I have built more than 100 such models. Six of them have been sold to museums around the country. The USS Constitution – the oldest warship still commissioned by the U.S. Navy – is my pride and joy, built in four large cross-sections so the interior can be viewed. The museum uses the sections in a program for the blind. Another ship is the U.S. Brig Eagle, which was sold to the Battle of Plattsburgh Museum in Plattsburgh, New York. In this case, I had the opportunity to design the prototype plans for the vessel in conjunction with a Texas A & M professor who headed its archeological discovery in Lake Champlain in the 1980s.

The Battle of Plattsburgh Museum also houses my longboat of 1749. Two more of my models – a Hudson River sloop and a New Haven sharpie – were purchased and are on display in the Stony Creek Museum in Connecticut. Finally, a sidewheel steamer called the Joseph P. Henry resides in a museum in Mesa, Arizona. In addition to these museum pieces, I’ve sold about 75 models to collectors all around the country.

At the present time, I have a beauty of a ship, HMS Surprise, displayed for sale in the Pere Marquette District Library. Take a look at it when you get the chance. It’s displayed for sale for $1,500, with $300 of that price being donated to the Railroad Depot fund in Clare.

How did I get involved in building model ships? Well, when I was a young man – oh, so long ago — I used to experiment with all kinds of artistic media, including painting in oils, acrylics, and pastels, as well as model shipbuilding. I bought most of my supplies from an art store in Detroit, and the owner became my advisor and critic, encouraging my efforts over a period of a couple of years. One day, the owner asked if I would like to see his own artistic efforts. I thought, sure, why not? No customers were in the store, so he escorted me into the back room.

The room, about 15’ by 15’, was filled with about 25 paintings hanging on the walls, with a few still standing on easels. Without exception, each one of the paintings consisted of full-length portraits of men, women, and children – all nude, all standing fully exposed.

“What do you think?” he asked.

I didn’t know what to say. My only thought was “escape!”

“Do you like them?” he asked.

I blurted out, “I’m not into painting nudes.”

“Would you like to pose for me?”

“No, I don’t think so.”

“I am willing to pay you a sitting fee,” he said among all the standing nude models.

At that very moment, a bell jingled in the store. A customer came in. As we both exited the room of nudity, I literally walked directly out of the store as quickly as possible.

I never returned to that store. And since there were no other artist supply stores in my area, I decided to give up painting in all of its forms. The wood necessary for model shipbuilding could easily be purchased a lumber stores, where you would be less likely to encounter lumbermen who wanted to see you in the nude.

And that’s how I eventually became a master model shipwright.