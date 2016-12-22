I can do without cold and snow

It was a few days before Christmas and up in the sky was myself on an airplane ready to land in the snow covered tundra we call Michigan. I was making my monthly trip up to Michigan from Alabama where I try to stay when temps dip below freezing.

I made this trip with consternation knowing that there was nearly a foot of snow covering the ground and temps were expected to hover around zero and below. I had nightmares that my Chrysler 200, parked at the airport for over a month, would not crank because temperatures had been so frigid.

So when the shuttle service dropped me off at my vehicle, I was anxious to get inside and turn the key. Lo and behold, it fired up immediately. Worry number one resolved. Now the real fun begins.

Did I mention there was a foot of snow on the ground? Well that foot has also buried my pretty blue Chrysler. There I was in 8 degree weather (heck when I left Atlanta it was 75) trying to push the snow off my car without gloves or a scraper.

Within seconds I said screw it. I was sure my hands had developed frostbite pushing what I could to at least get the wiper blades to work. I had the heater going full blast in the car with my hands up against the vents, trying to get warm.

I decided I would take off with heavy snow still attached to my car. In my younger years as long as I had a tiny clearing on my windshield to see oncoming traffic I would be off and on to the roads. I was lazy and impatient and couldn’t be bothered with brushing off my car. Today I was just flat out cold, without gloves and a scraper, and could care less about erring on the side of caution, so there I went.

As I pulled out on to the main highway and gained speed I pitied the drivers behind me. A steady stream of heavy snow was falling from my car onto the vehicles directly following. It was embarrassing but what could I do? Then I remembered reading an article about a month ago that claimed drivers that didn’t clear snow from their vehicles could be ticketed.

Here I was the poster child for driving with a vehicle covered in the ugly white stuff, whizzing at high speeds down a busy freeway. I guess it was my lucky day because soon my vehicle was clear and my destination was in sight- my sister’s house.

I pull in to their driveway with a thick layer of snow still clinging to the top of my car. My sister and her husband greet me, and decide to take his truck to a local restaurant. Hmmm I notice his car is covered in white stuff, and he like me doesn’t bother to scrape it off.

As we are flying down the highway at 60 mph, with snow flying from his truck everywhere, I inquire about whether it was true you could get ticketed for not clearing snow from your car? I figured he being a state trooper would know and his response was an immediate, “of course, you can get two points for the infraction as well.”

He added, “but what cop in their right mind is going to pull some one over for that minor infraction in this cold and windy weather?

There you have my holiday story. Suffice to say breakfast was great with relatives, the weather eventually warmed up to manageable temperatures and no longer am I driving a snow-covered vehicle.

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL OF YOU. Here’s wishing that 2017 brings you a carload of happiness.