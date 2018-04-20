May I walk with you?

April 20, 2018

All In . .

In the card game poker, they use a term for when a player bets all of his chips. That term is “all-in”. The player bets all of his chips in the hope that he can win as much as he can. The risks are great, because if he loses, he is out of the game.

How many of those who profess to be Christian are all-in? What does it mean to be all-in? We have some wonderful examples of people I believe to be all-in. I think of people like Mother Theresa, Pope John Paul II, Pope Francis, and all the Saints who gave their lives following the gospel. But I also think of some people who are not all-in. I think of politicians who while

professing to be Christian, continue to support abortion. I think of those who only show up when they want a baptism, first communion, or confirmation. I think of those people who don’t live out their marriages. I think of those who only turn to God when they need Him and then are indifferent when they do ok. I think of those on our parish rolls who don’t show up regularly for services.

It is tough to be all-in considering all of the distractions of the many activities that are going on. Do I go to mass or a soccer game? Do I go to mass or shopping? Do I go to a party or religious education? How many of us give all that we have to follow the gospel?

In my own life I notice people who are all-in. I see single and married people, mothers and fathers, priests and religious, even children who have committed themselves to live their lives in total devotion to God. I notice people who are totally in love with God and who live what they profess, following the teaching of Jesus and the Church. They have given their lives to prayer, study, charity, and evangelism. I notice people who are trying to do the right thing, obeying the Ten Commandments, even when it hurts.

What about you and me? Have we given ourselves completely and totally to God? Does God have our full devotion and loyalty? Do we do the best to love both God and neighbor? Are we all-in?

Something to think about…