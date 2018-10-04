May I Walk With You? Kavanaugh hearings…

October 4, 2018

By Dr. Daniel Fachting, PhD.

As I have been watching the news on the Brett Kavanaugh hearings some things come to mind. The first thing that comes to mind is the enormous amount of pain and suffering that come from sexual misconduct. Looking beyond guilt or innocence, the pain is obvious. It is good that this issue again comes to the surface in our country. Research has pointed out that as

many as one in three women are sexual victims and as many as one in nine men are sexual victims. This is greatly alarming! In many cases, the suffering is lifelong, as victims are often too ashamed to seek healing.

A second thing that comes to mind is the lack of healing and forgiveness. As a Catholic Christian and a psychologist I believe that people can and do change. It is called repentance and forgiveness. Recalling great men in history who changed reminds us that our past does not have to determine our future. St. Paul changed and was the most prolific writer of the New Testament. St. Augustine gave up a life of sin and became a Doctor of the Church. St. Ignatius and St. Francis gave up prosperous stations in life to become founders of the Jesuits and the Franciscans respectively. St. Peter denied Jesus three times and yet was chosen as the first Pope. Who among us has not sinned? Most of us went on to live good lives because we repented and were forgiven? Who among us has no regrets?

Our society seems to have lost its ability to forgive. We seem to have lost our ability to repent, be forgiven, and move on with living holy lives. I am so glad that my sins have been forgiven, that I don’t have to live in fear or regret. I am so glad that, even though I am not perfect, that I have been given second and third chances to amend my life and live the best I can, regardless of my sinfulness. The pain that results from sin, whether ours or others, can be healed through true confession of our sins, forgiveness, prayer, and a firm resolve to change our lives. “Let he who has not sinned, cast the first stone.”