May I walk with you? Response

August 30, 2018

Who has not been affected by the recent Grand Jury report in Pennsylvania reporting that as many as 301 priests were accused of sexually abusing over 1000 persons? Who has not been affected by the report stating that much of these most awful crimes were covered up by Church leaders? How do we respond to such trauma, evil, and ugliness?

Some are leaving the Church. Some have stopped financial support. Others have their convictions that the Church is evil confirmed. Many are stunned and shocked and don’t know what to do. Many carry on as if nothing ever happened.

May I humbly make some suggestions for those of us lay people?

Pray for ourselves! Jesus said that he who has not sinned should cast the first stone. Become more mindful of our sinfulness and repent. Our Church can only be as healthy as the individuals in it.

Pray for the victims of sexual abuse and abuse of all kinds. Pray for healing that comes with justice and forgiveness.

Pray for all Church leaders. Not all are perpetrators, but all have been scandalized and wounded.

Renew our efforts to live holy and sacred lives. Do penance of prayer, fasting and charity.

Bring it on! Encourage full investigation in this scandal. Let the guilty be convicted and the innocent have their day in court.

Be mindful that up to 80% of perpetrators are also victims themselves and in need of healing.

The issues of criminal sexual conduct by priests and Church cover up must be confronted so as to restore the integrity of our church and faith. We cannot let this interfere with our mission of sharing the Gospel. We cannot let this scandal keep us from the love of Christ, and growing in our faith.

Participate in the sacrament whenever possible. Especially Eucharist and Penance.

One person I know prays the Act of Contrition every day. “Oh, my God. I am heartily sorry for having offended Thee, because I dread the loss of heaven and the pains of hell. Most of all because I have offended Thee my God who are all good and deserving of all my love. I firmly resolve with the help of Thy grace to confess my sins, to do penance, and to amend my life. Amen”