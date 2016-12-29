A huge HEARTFELT THANKS to those that helped

The true spirit of Christmas “is to give, rather than receive.” Nowhere was that demonstrated more than in this county where dozens of businesses and individuals contributed to our Christmas Wish Program.

We have tried to give and give and give to as many unfortunate families as possible through the program. This year dozens of families were helped with not only food, clothes, and toys , but with actual checks that they could use to spend on whatever necessities they felt were needed.

Until you read some of the letters you can’t fathom how some of our neighbors live. We hear on the television or over the internet how we as a country have made an economic recovery and all is good for most Americans. But in our communities, that is not necessarily true. There are dozens if not hundreds of families in our county, that live without the basic necessities.

Heck I was notified last week of a former customer who had died in his garage from hypothermia. He was without heat, huddled in a corner when he was found dead. Never in a million years would I have thought this guy needed financial help, let alone was living without heat. I wish I would have known. I wish the Christmas Wish program could have helped him.

Thank God, we were able to help one reader who’s family was without heat. A reader, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased and installed a furnace for the family in dire need of heat. Another car dealer donated a van to a family that needed transportation for doctor’s appointments and other necessities. The generosity of these people has to warm the coldest of hearts.

In another instance, we were alerted of a homeless man who was living in a small vehicle. No one really knew how to get in touch with the individual until we were told that he attended a free lunch sponsored by a local church every Wednesday. So we went to the lunch, found the homeless man, and presented him with a check that he hopefully will use to find better living accommodations.

The stories go on and on. The generosity of the communities we live in can’t be underestimated. So many people contributed cash to the program this year. Others contributed in other ways. One business pulled up to our office with a van full of toys, clothes and food. The owner said he went to a local grocery store to buy non-perishables, and the store decided they would match what he bought. Needless to say, we passed out a lot of food this Christmas.

As the publisher of this fine newspaper, I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to this year’s program. I know you can contribute to a wide variety of different charities, but you chose us, and I am sure all those local families that received help are truly grateful as well.