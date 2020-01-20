Asian Rivers Riddled With Plastic Trash

January 20, 2020

Mike Wilcox Editor/Publisher

So much has been in the news about plastic and how it is harming our environment. There has been a major push in the United States to eliminate plastic straws, plastic bags, and many other items that have caused major pollution in our waterways.



Unfortunately, we can only make a marginal dent in plastic pollution. U.S. citizens simply aren’t the major cause of plastic pollution, although I certainly condone and commend those that choose paper over plastic.



Let’s take a look at a few alarming statistics. Since the 1950’s the world has produced 8.3 metric tons of plastic. It is everywhere and it unfortunately is non-biodegradable. Only 9% of the world’s plastic has been recycled. Another 12% is incinerated. That leaves 80% sitting in landfills, waterways, alongside roads or wherever. It will remain in those places forever, unless we find a solution.



The really sad truth, however is that plastic kills nearly 1 million seabirds, 100,000 sea mammals and millions of fish each year. The volume of plastic trash found in our oceans is estimated at 150 million tons. Each year nearly 8 million tons are added to our oceans. That’s, believe it or not, one truckload a minute of plastic pouring in to our oceans.



Nearly one-quarter of the ocean plastic trash is first dumped in rivers, and then of course, finds its way downstream in to our oceans. It is a sad commentary of our society, indeed.



The United States can only make a small dent because 95% if the river-then ocean plastic waste comes from ten rivers- none of them close to the U.S.



Four of the rivers are located in China. They are the Yangtze, which flows into the East China Sea; the Hai he and the Yellow rivers, both dumping plastic in to the Yellow Sea; and the Pearl which goes to the South China Sea.



The biggest culprit is the Yangtze. It ejects more plastic in to the sea than the other nine culprits combined. Try 1.5 million metric tons a year. The Indus River, which actually rises in China, and runs through India and Pakistan and ends in the Arabian Sea is the second highest. It alone pours upwards to 150,000 metric tons of plastic in to the sea.



The other five rivers that are on the dubious list are the Nile and Niger in Africa, the Ganges in India, the Mekong in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and the Amur in Russia.



Scientists in Germany that have been studying the problem think that a quick fix is possible. They suggest we focus our waste management efforts on the aforementioned 10 rivers, particularly the Yangtze. Simply by halving the amount of plastic waste flowing in these 10 rivers would reduce the global flow of river-borne plastic waste in to oceans by nearly 50%.



Many of us have seen the trash that exists in the Yangtze and other Asian rivers. Graphic photos have been posted all over social media. I look and I find some of those photos unbelievable. And then I also think about the poor sea-life that is being killed because of human carelessness.



Plastic was a great invention in the mid-1900’s, but now it has become a major problem. It won’t bio-degrade. It is with us forever. As the human race, we’ve got to do a better job of converting to bio-degradable alternatives.

