Better days are ahead, I promise

February 14, 2019

Forgive me if I appear to be preaching, but I’ve got to get something off my chest.

My spouse, my child, my friends have heard me say a thousand times- “life is a series of ups and downs, and those that can role with the punches will be happy

and well-adjusted.”

I’m living proof. I have been on top of the world. I’ve had the finest vehicles and the expensive houses. And I’ve lost it all, and had to dig and scratch for every penny I needed to find food and shelter.

Twelve years ago I was living in Florida in a house with no working air or heat. I peddled water softener fliers door to door in subdivisions to earn enough money to live. When I moved to Michigan I sold mattresses out of a warehouse that’s only heat source was a torpedo heater.

Many in my position would have “crashed and burned.” Many would have turned to alcohol or drugs. Somehow, the man upstairs, despite my dire existence, always seemed to keep a smile on my face, and love in my heart. I didn’t complain about my problems. I immersed myself in hard work and faith, knowing that some day I would turn things around.

And I did. I give a lot of credit to almighty God. I give more credit to my friends and family. But really my dogged faith in myself and my insistence that I will never quit trying gave me the fortitude I needed to get through that “down” period in my life.

It wasn’t always like that. I admittedly was a quitter in my early stages of adulthood. Heck it was the easy way out. I quit on relationships figuring being alone was better than bickering with a significant other. I quit college football because I couldn’t see myself sitting on the bench while other recruits in my class were getting playing time.

As I matured however, I learned that taking the easy way, was not the best way. I learned that “staying the course” offered greater emotional stability and made life so much easier. Early on I lacked faith in myself, and in a higher being. That new found faith, however, has driven me to great happiness and success. I now live life with a worry-free attitude, knowing that I have experienced every “up and down” practically possible.

I say this because I know you can too. Stop worrying about the things you can’t change. Stop lamenting the situation you currently may be in. I promise you, life will get better- it always does. We (you)simply have to get through the difficult times and the best way to do that is to have faith that better times are around the corner.

The bad times taught me that I could be happy no matter what my situation. They taught me that if you have faith in yourself and the fortitude to outlast any situation, you will be rewarded with better days.

Again, I apologize for preaching, but I have seen too many good people succumb to the comforts of alcohol and drugs. I have seen so many friends be denied happiness because of stress and depression. It doesn’t have to be that way. Just have faith and know that better days are ahead.