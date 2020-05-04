Census Count Will Help Repair Damage Caused by Virus

May 4, 2020

With all the talk of the day, week and month devoted to the coronavirus, few of us are paying attention to the once every ten year census count, that is now taking place, and enduring much havoc, due to “Stay at Home” orders.



The United States is mandated to take a census of everyone living in the country every ten years and this year, 2020, is one of those years.

The census is vitally important to the financial well-beings of our communities. Most of the money that is awarded to communities by federal and state government is based on population. If you and your neighbor aren’t counted, that means our community won’t get as much as if you were.



It is vitally important, now that we are fighting the coronavirus. This pandemic won’t be easily defeated and I suspect a lot of money will be generated for healthcare, hospitals, emergency services, local government, business and industry and so on and so on for several years to come. The money for these local services will be awarded, at least in part, on population.



But the census count is used for so much more, too. Believe it or not, the number of seats a particular state is allocated in the House of Representatives is based on population. There is a very real possibility that our state might lose a seat because of declining population. That means our influence in Washington D.C. won’t be as great.



With coronavirus dominating the news, it is easy to forget the census this year. Most of us I believe have received paper forms by mail. But if you were missed please go online at my2020centus.gov. The questions you are asked are elementary and the whole process shouldn’t take more than five minutes.



The questions ask for a household address and for the names of every resident in a household as of April 1 by name and birthday. It also asks for the relationship of those in the household. Simple demographic information is asked. It does not ask if you are a citizen but does want to know your race and general ethnic background.



The form also wants to know if a resident may not be residing in the household all the time. For instance my son, Jordan, if it weren’t for the coronavirus, would be living in a dormitory at his college. But now, of course he is at home. There is a place to note just that.



The deadline for completing the census has been moved back to Aug. 14. This is a relief to many, because the virus has really inhibited census workers from going door to door to collect the data. Hopefully they will be able to get their boots on the ground soon.



But let’s not wait for them. Let’s be proactive. Fill out and return the forms now. The virus has made it essential that we be counted. The money that will come back to our communities will help to repair and rebuild so many things we deem vital.



Many of us are looking for ways to contribute to our local communities. By filling out a census form you are doing just that.

