“Endgame” opens to rave reviews

May 2, 2019

Mike Wilcox Editor/Publisher

Very rarely, if ever, has a film been viewed with more anticipation than Marvel Studio’s “Avengers: Endgame.” And from movie critics and filmgoers alike, the anticipation, for once, was warranted.



In its first five days of distribution the movie grossed over $1.2 billion. That all but obliterated the next highest movie gate, which was the last “Avengers” movie, “Infinity War” which held the box office record at roughly half, or $640 million.



It wasn’t very long ago that movie studios were pleased when a film grossed $1 million for the first two weeks. Marvel/Disney has upped the ante the last ten years as their movies in that time span have done over $20 billion- a marvelous achievement one might say. Do you think Disney is happy they purchased the Marvel brand? Ecstatic, I think.



Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for Boxoffice.com said this. “Records are made to be broken, but no one in their right mind can argue there’s been a record more impressive than this.”



A Marvel man, myself, I was looking forward to the newest “Avengers”. My son and I had plans to partake over the weekend. However, at the last minute, he begged out, instead choosing to see it with his cousins. I wasn’t happy since he and I had seen practically every Marvel movie together. So I was left with my phone and hopes I could find a singular seat at a theatre close by. It didn’t happen. Every seat in every theatre at every show time was sold out.



His cousins were smart. They purchased advance tickets. My son knew what he was doing as well. He went with the advance purchase cousins versus the father who was just going to show up at the appointed time. I guess I will try again this weekend.



If you believe those on social media, “Endgame” was nothing short of fantastic. Despite its three hour length I am told it is the best “Avenger” movie yet. Rotten Tomatoes scored it with a 96% and CinemaScore gave it their very best rating A plus. I doubt very much if another movie this year will score as high.



Marvel/Disney, with help from DC Comics (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman etc.) have pretty much destroyed the traditional Hollywood studio. The comedies, romance and drama flicks that were once the staple of the movie industry are now dwarfed by comic book heroes.



Marvel movies have a simple formula and it is repeated over and over, whether it be Captain America, Spider Man, Iron Man or Logan. Unlike past practices, Marvel humanizes the comic book characters. The storyline is as much about personal triumphs as it is about good defeating evil. There is much heartache and tragedy, but on the flipside, there is just as much character development and humor.



Again, I have sworn my friends to silence. I know very little about “Endgame” and I don’t want to know. I do know, however, I anxiously anticipate the day I too, can view this wonderful movie. It may be at midnight or 6 a.m. but if my friends and critics are correct, it will be well worth the few hours of sleep I miss.

