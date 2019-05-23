From toddler to graduate in a split second

May 23, 2019

Mike Wilcox Editor/Publisher

I tip my ball cap to my son, Jordan, who is graduating Cum Laude from Livonia Stevenson High School this coming week.



Jordan grew up in the newspaper business having tagged along with me on many a news assignment. He’s now an expert photographer but more importantly he keeps the various newspapers in working order as our IT guy.



Whether it be in Saugatuck Mi, or LaFayette Al, Jordan’s always available to walk us through any IT issue we might have. My main computer, which is in Clare Mi., and which I access remotely no matter where I am, was built from scratch by Jordan when he was only 12-years-old.



That only seems like yesterday. Heck the day he was born, 17 days before 9-11, seems like last month. It’s hard for me to fathom the youngster who spent more time reading mechanical manuals than playing outside, is now almost a full blown adult ready to tackle new challenges as he enters college this fall.



Like all parents I have so many vivid memories of Jordan’s formative years. He was never an athlete so when his wooden car won the Pinewood Derby, he was a sight to behold, and of course, there I was the proud daddy. I couldn’t have been prouder, however, just a few weeks ago when he stood on the stage, accepting academic awards from his principal.



Jordan and I have always had a bond. We enjoy a lot of the same activities. We take in most of the latest movies. We go out to eat often, enjoying rhubarb pie for breakfast and alfredo pizza for dinner. We like exploring in our vehicle, and have probably been through eighty percent of the towns in Michigan. One of our favorite places is Hell, Michigan. Jordan was crowned the unofficial historian of Hell because his great-great-great grandfather named the hamlet and my son can recite more about the history of Hell, than even the mayor.



Yes he’s my son, but he’s also my best buddy. He puts up with my impatience, and quick temper. He sits and watches football and basketball games with me, even though he could care less about the outcome. He’s a joy to be around because he never judges and realizes we all have our bad moments and days. Gee, I wish I could be more like him.



As we in the newspaper business put our graduation sections to bed, I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to all the graduates, high school and college, that have steered successfully through the myriad of classes necessary to earn their diploma. It is an achievement that should not go unrecognized. I’m proud of each and every graduate. Trust me, I know it hasn’t been easy, but that makes that accomplishment all the better.



Whatever your next challenge is- more education, a job, etc., move forward with confidence and a zest for life. Enjoy your young adult years. They have provided me with some of my best memories, and I suspect they will do the same for you.

Share This Post Tweet