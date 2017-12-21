Get a chuckle out of these laws

Christmas is my favorite holiday. It is time to celebrate with family and friends. It is time we give and receive gifts. It is time when laughter is greatest and

troubles are secondary. I thought it might be an excellent time to bring out my second installment of crazy laws enacted by our elected officials. I hope you get a chuckle or two:

MICHIGAN LAWS

-The City of Detroit passed an ordinance that made it illegal for a pig or pigs to run free in the City, UNLESS they had rings through their nose.

-In 1919 the legislature passed a law making it illegal to kill a dog using a decompression chamber.

-In the City of Wayland an ordinance was passed that would allow anyone to keep a cow or cows downtown for the price of three cents per day.

-A Michigan law made it legal for any person over twelve to obtain a license for a handgun as long as they hadn’t committed a felony.

-Another Michigan law made it illegal to seduce an unmarried girl and if caught you could be punished by five years in prison.

-Before the days of women’s suffrage it was deemed illegal by the Michigan legislature for women to cut their own hair without the permission of their husband.

-Another archaic law stated it was illegal for a husband or anyone for that matter to swear in front of a woman or child. This law was eventually repealed by the legislature in 2002.

-Bet you didn’t know there was a law in place that forbids you from destroying your old radio.

-In Kalamazoo the City Council drafted an ordinance that made it illegal to serenade your girlfriend in public.

-And in the City of Rochester, our forefathers voted in a law that stated all bathing suits worn by women must be first inspected by the Chief of Police.

NOW IT EVEN GETS MORE RIDICULOUS IN ALABAMA- Check these out:

-At some point in our history, lawmakers in Alabama, felt it necessary to clarify the law. They drafted a clarification noting it was lawful to marry your cousin, or even your sister.

-Another law states it is unlawful to have an ice cream cone in your back pocket at any time.

-Lee County commissioners voted to enact an ordinance that disallows the selling of peanuts after sundown on Wednesday.

-Bordering the absurd, the State of Alabama put a law in place making it illegal to drive while blindfolded.

-A punishment worse than second degree murder was enacted by the Alabama legislature if you were caught placing salt on railroad tracks. Our forefathers deemed this crime punishable by death.

-The State made it unlawful to wear masks in public- even on Halloween.

I could go on and on. So many stupid and absurd laws have been debated and enacted by states and local municipalities over the years. Many remain on the books. Our lawmakers continue to focus on making more restrictions without relieving constituents from those that are outdated or downright stupid.

I would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and prosperous 2018. A word to this wise, however, don’t carry an ice cream cone in your back pocket or fail to register that new bathing suit you found under the Christmas tree. Who knows what might happen to you.