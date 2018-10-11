In defense of the old, white male

October 11, 2018

“Oh man, it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

This said by one of the new heroes of the alt-left movement, Sarah Jeong, writer for the New York Times, who has written several pieces and tweets often about

her hate of old white men.

I suppose it could have been said by any number of people including my niece who views old white males as “enemy number one.”

But wait a minute, I am an old white male, and I take exception.

Like so many of my age and gender, I’m not blindly being pulled by the Trump train nor do I have an animosity to those that might have a different viewpoint than I.

I believe the median age of lawmakers is considerably higher than it should be, and gender numbers are out of whack as well.

Ditto minorities. I believe senators that reach the age of 80- ala Chuck Grassley and Richard Shelby – ought to retire gracefully.

But I also believe so should female senators like Dianne Feinstein, who is only a few months younger than Grassley at 86.

However, I’m growing tired of the alt-left getting their kicks at the expense of old, sometimes angry, white males.

I’m tired because I’m one of them, and I don’t think it is fair to categorize us all under one umbrella.

Just like any other segment of the population, old white males are made up of more than those that might sit in their recliner and watch Fox News all day long.

In doing research for this column I was fascinated by statistics that show the middle-aged and older white males have suicide rates higher than all other age categories, and in recent years that suicide rate has spiked 40%.

My guess that has more to do with health issues, but a lack of self- worth, brought on by male bashing has to account for a good number of these suicides. And guess what, it’s not gonna get any better if you listen to the rhetoric and hatred spewed at us.

In many ways, it’s simply women turning the tables on us. Back before many of us were born, including me, women weren’t allowed out of the kitchen. They held very few professional positions and certainly weren’t thought of as viable political candidates.

So maybe we have it coming. Maybe it is time to take our medicine and lie in the corner cowering as the next feminist beats us down.

I will point out however, that was then, and this is now.

Many old white males are enlightened. They understand the changing social, economic and political climates, and agree that women and minorities have a great deal to contribute to this world.

I would humbly suggest that you stop picking on us. Old white men are often good husbands and great fathers and grandfathers.

We, for the most part are neither child molesters or sexual assaulters or mass murderers. Yes we are human and are prone to making mistakes, but let’s face it, who isn’t?