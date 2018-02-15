Moon, Mars citizen missions coming soon

Back in the day when I lived on the Space Coast, we use to jump in our pontoon, cruise to near the launch point, and get a birds eye view of the latest and greatest

rocket that left Cape Canaveral. Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral and the various industries that served NASA, were the focal point for a lot of conversations in that area. It also was the biggest employer, with thousands of engineers, computer geeks and maintenance personnel calling it home.

Then, while I was still residing within a couple of miles of the launch pads, it all went away. NASA decided to discontinue the space shuttles, and the Space Coast became more or less a ghost area with the only attraction being a surf shop called Ron Jons.

But now a transplanted South African billionaire named Elon Musk has brought the Space Coast back to life again. Musk, our generation’s “mad scientist” founded Paypal and then Tesla, and now of course Space X, the aerospace company that I fully expect will carry the first ordinary citizens like you and I to the moon and Mars.

Musk just finished launching Falcon Heavy from Cape Canaveral last week. Falcon Heavy is large enough to carry a 747 fully loaded with passengers inside. Musk didn’t actually try that with this launch, but he did enclose a Tesla roadster with a dummy named Starman at the wheel.

The successful test launch featured two side boosters who returned to Earth and landed simultaneously on land to the cheers of thousands who had made the trek to Cocoa Beach or Titusville to watch the launch and booster landing.

Unfortunately I wasn’t one of those. I watched intently on my computer screen and stood proudly and clapped vigorously as the rocket hoisted to the skies from Launch Pad 39. The Space Coast is back, and exciting things are sure to happen.

Well that’s not exactly true. When I was living there, a rocket or space shuttle would launch 4 or 5 times a year. In the past couple of years Cape Canaveral has increased that to at least one a month. Musk’s Space X has approximately 10 launch dates in the next 3 months, and the Russians have 3 more in that time period where they use Cape Canaveral to launch Soyuz rockets to the Space Station. The area is buzzing with activity no doubt.

One reason Space X’s launch schedule has picked up is that Musk announced last year the he would send two ordinary citizens to orbit the moon by the end of this year. Their spacecraft called Dragon, would be launched by the Falcon Heavy. Did you hear me- THIS YEAR. NASA, which has plodded along for the last decade projects they will be ready to do the same thing in 2021- three years later.

And then there is Musk’s ultimate goal- Mars. He got in to the space business, so he says, to colonize Mars. This year he plans to send Red Dragon, a version of the Dragon, unmanned to Mars, to assure us that colonization is a possibility. Then in 2024, a mere six years from now, Musk expects to have humans exploring the Red Planet.

This isn’t Star Wars, folks. This is real life stuff. In the next few years I suspect we all are going to be amazed at what this private upstart company called Space X is going to accomplish.

I, personally am too old to make the Mars trip, but man in my youth I would have given my first born (just kidding) to ride the rocket to the Red Planet. On second thought, maybe I can live vicariously through my son. He too has an interest in space exploration. Maybe he will be that space pioneer I always wanted to be.