Oldugly declares his “write-in candidacy”

October 26, 2018

A neighbor from back in the day named Frank Rowley shared this “tongue-in-cheek essay with me, and I thought it was an exceptional read for those of us who

are tired with “politics as usual.” Here’s Oldugly’s announcement for Governor:

Why would any sane person even consider asking for this job? Because I am tired of all the partisan bickering and “BS.”

Am I “super qualified” for the job? Hell no! But, over the years I have figured out, when you don’t know what is best, call in the real experts. Not the very wealthy, nor those who claim to know it all, and will not consider alternatives. Ask the folks who are in the trenches every day. They will usually tell you straight what they see wrong, and usually have good ideas how to fix it.

Education: Ask the teachers and the folks who know what skills the students will need in the real world. Put them in the same room to plan a “fix.”

Infrastructure: Listen to the workers who have to fix and maintain these systems.

Social Problems: The people who encounter social issues every day probably have some workable fixes. We need to listen to them.

I believe that if you are not or have not been working in an area – you should not be making the decisions about what should be done. The people who set the goals must have real experience in the appropriate area. They are the ones who should not only set goals, they should also help plan the routes to get there.

There are dedicated administrative workers in the government whose jobs need to be protected. Most of them have good ideas as well. They should be heard.

So, when elected, I promise to pull together some real pros to review, and if necessary, help reset the priorities. To figure out what are the most important problem areas, and bring them to the front. We will figure out the best ways to fix or get rid of these problem areas. Then we will present to you, the people of Michigan the new priorities for your approval. If you are going to help pay for the fixes, or if they are going to impact your life, you need a say.

You have read this far, therefore you must be interested. Who am I, and what do I believe?

I am a 76-year-old male in really good health. I have been married to my wife, the love of my life, for 39 years.

I attended a Michigan one-room rural school through 8th grade; then High School in the Middle of the Mitten. After I retired from the Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant (not an endorsement). I earned a Bachelor Degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Back in Michigan I earned a Master of Business Administration from Central Michigan University.

Political Outlook: Financial conservative, Social liberal. (Republicrat? Demopublican?)

Political Experience: Nearly zero, but I always vote.

Religious: Nope. BUT, as long as what you believe does not require you to force your beliefs on someone else; to hurt, or control others, I am okay with it. As long as you can live with those conditions I will defend your right to your beliefs.

I am entering my seventeenth year of substitute teaching in the same public school.

An NRA Life Member who believes we can make some much needed changes without infringing on the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

As a comfortably retired “Classic Citizen,” I pledge that 50% of the money earned as governor, will be donated to charitable or educational programs. (Well, that is if you will feed me at the Mansion.)

I will not take political contributions. I do not want to have or even consider who gave the most money. (If you have extra money, donate it to a worthwhile cause in your local area.) And I will NOT run for a second term.

Yes, I can be grouchy, but I’m working on that.

When elected, I will do my best not to lie to you. (Of course if we are talking Huntin’ and Fishin’ there may be some exaggerations.)

So, this fall, when you enter the polling booth, think carefully. Do you really want another of those “Polished Politicians.” Or would you rather have someone who really cares about us and our beautiful state? Someone who does not have “rock solid” convictions of how to fix everything. I am someone who will really listen to those who have probably good ideas. I am willing to give up the comforts of retirement to help us work together.

If your answer to these questions is YES, then do your part. When you enter the polling booth, grab the pen and write in “Frank Rowley” for Governor. It may be a rough go, but I believe if we work together, we can fix almost anything in our beautiful state. We can make our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren proud of what we pass on to them.

If we can start with just one vote in every county, maybe we can make it grow to one vote in every precinct. Then, we might be able to gather in every voter who is undecided, everyone who is dissatisfied with other candidates. Especially those who had not decided to vote based on the major party candidates. With each of you helping get the word out, we might make this work.

Dang, a non-politician that actually makes sense. I might have to reconsider my vote. Oldugly has a platform I could really support. If only he were really truly running.