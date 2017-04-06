Overzealous officials tarnish game

The best of college basketball was on full display Monday night. Two teams, the North Carolina Tarheels and the Gonzaga Bulldogs had won their way through a starting field of 68 in what is billed March Madness to play for the NCAA title.

Being a basketball junkie, having played, coached and owned a semi-professional team, I waited in eager anticipation for the 9:20 tipoff. I expected it to be a game for the ages, extremely fast-paced with the big men for both teams deciding the outcome.

I couldn’t have been more wrong. In what has become a pattern, the officials became the focal point of the game, not the players. So many ticky tack fouls were called in the second half, that any thought of a fast-paced, exciting game went by the wayside. It became an agonizing crawl with a foul called nearly every trip down the court.

Let’s be clear. I didn’t favor either team. I just wanted to see a fun game where athleticism and strength dominated. I got none of that. Instead Gonzaga’s talented 7-footer Zach Collins had two touch fouls called on him before the second half had barely started and fouled out mid-way through the half. The other two Gonzaga big men played the balance of the second half with four fouls. North Carolina’s big man Kennedy Meeks had four fouls. Several other players were saddled with three.

So many fouls not only slow the game, but pretty much eliminate any kind of physical play or threat inside. It becomes a free throw and three point shooting contest, with athleticism and hard defense playing a secondary role.

This isn’t the only game where referees are the focus. It has become a trend in college basketball and quite frankly is ruining the sport many of us love. Michigan State coach, Tom Izzo has lamented about it on several occasions. I listened to one radio segment when Izzo went off on the NCAA for failing to properly train and coach officials. I’m sure he was fined, but truth be told, more coaches need to speak out. Foul fests are not fun to watch.

In the Big 10, one official is known by all- Teddy Valentine. That is because Valentine has made himself the focus of many games he officiates. He is a quick trigger, calling fouls and even technical fouls quicker than others. Big 10 coaches cringe when they see he is referring their game. In my opinion he should have been forced to retire a long time ago, but the conference allows him to continue. I’m sure the Southeast Conference and others have their Teddy Valentines’ as well.

The final Monday night game wasn’t the only tournament game to be highlighted by poor officiating. North Carolina actually got to the finals by beating a talented Kentucky team. I would argue however, that the referees, not Carolina, did the Wildcats in. Three Kentucky players were saddled with four fouls while another fouled out that game. No Carolina player was in foul trouble. And again, the game slowed to a crawl because the referees felt it necessary to stop the action practically every time down the court.

The NCAA chooses the officials. The crème de la crème, or in other words, those officials that are graded the best throughout the tournament have the privilege of refereeing the Final Four. If these are the best, the college game is going to tank, much like NASCAR has in the past few years. Spectators want to see action. They want to ooh and ah at feats of athleticism. They do not want to see referees going to the monitors every 30 seconds to determine whether they made the right call or not.

Anyways, that is my take on the highly anticipated finals. A dud by all standards, thanks to referees who wouldn’t allow players to do what they do best- play the game. Congratulations to North Carolina for outlasting Gonzaga. A deserved champion you are.