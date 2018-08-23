Random thoughts

August 23, 2018

Troubled superintendents and mindblowing assessments have placed my mind in overdrive lately.

For instance, I’m concerned with the status of school superintendents, or the lack thereof in a couple of districts my newspaper’s report on.

One of those, Farwell, chose David O’Bryant, superintendent of Rogers City schools, to become their new superintendent last year. Okay you might say, that’s fine and dandy, except O’Bryant now sits in jail. He was found guilty of taking money from a non-profit youth football league while superintendent in Rogers City.

My question is how did we not know about this embezzlement charge before hiring him? Farwell has some very capable school board members who hired and paid a search firm to find three candidates. The school board interviewed the candidates and decided O’Bryant was the best. In the process it is normal for school board members to travel and talk to people at the candidate’s previous employment. I am told that didn’t happen in this case.

The accusations against O’Bryant were part of the rumor mill before Farwell hired him. Farwell Board Trustee Kellee Robinson said the case against O’Bryant wasn’t made public until several months after he was hired. One would have thought, however, the search firm would have done a more thorough job vetting O’Bryant and would have eliminated him as a superintendent finalist.

In the same vein, Marion schools have just hired former Bentley Schools superintendent Chris Arrington to lead that district.

Arrington replaces Mort Meier who was forced to resign because he was allegedly double-dipping, in other words, taking a salary from the school district as well as getting retirement pay from the State.

New superintendent, Arrington, comes to Marion with a checkered past. He resigned from Bentley, a small school district near Flint, for undisclosed reasons. He was placed on administrative leave in January amid whistleblower accusations that have never been made public.

School superintendents are typically influential members of the community. Schools are typically the largest employer and have the largest budget of all businesses and organization in a small community. Who we select to lead the school district is extremely important. Let’s hope Farwell and Marion get it right this time around.

I OWN A DILAPIDATED building in downtown LaFayette, Alabama that houses my newspaper. It is about 5000 square feet, but we only utilize about 800-feet street-side. The balance has a leaky roof and sides caving in. It’s pretty typical of most buildings in the town.

A couple of weeks ago, I received my new assessment, and literally fell over in my office chair. The assessment proclaimed my building was worth $88,000, an increase of $41,000 over my previous assessed value.

We decided to call around and found out that we were not singled out. Other business owners in downtown LaFayette also saw their assessed value double, some over $100,000. This might fly if LaFayette were a thriving town where buildings were selling for six figures, but sadly, this is not the case. I know my building wouldn’t command a price of $30,000 let alone $90,000. I know that is the case of all buildings in this town. Two I am told just recently sold for $1000 and $2000.

After talking to the local assessor’s office, who claimed they were following state guidelines we talked to officials in Montgomery. They disputed that claim, and essentially said the local assessor had no basis for the double and triple digit increases.

For a town that is struggling to keep businesses alive and already has more vacant commercial buildings than occupied ones, raising their assessed value seems counterproductive. However raising values by 100 percent, or close to it, is absolutely ridiculous.

ON A MORE POSITIVE NOTE, The Commercial Record, our newspaper in Saugatuck-Douglas, is celebrating its 150th Birthday/Anniversary this year. This week we have invited the community to a social gathering that will include a costume contest, raffle to benefit Christian neighbors and of course great food and drink.

Later in the year the newspaper will publish a keepsake edition that will include a comprehensive history of the Saugatuck area and the newspaper. In a time when many proclaim print is dead The Commercial Record continues to thrive as the newspaper source of choice for most in the Saugatuck-Area. We are proud of our heritage and say thank you to all that pick us up to read the local news.