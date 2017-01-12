Reflections on Dabo, warming up cars

Can we say “a little Dabo will do you? I can’t help but harken back to the days of the Brylcreem commercial and their famous catch line the sticks in my head, “ a little dab will do you.”

The modern dab or Dabo in this case, is Dabo Sweeney, the ingenious coach of the Clemson Tigers who felled mighty Alabama in the college football championship game Monday night. It was a game for the ages;many claim the best college championship game ever, as the two teams traded leads in the final stanza, only for Clemson to score a touchdown in the final second to win the game 35-31.

It was a stark contrast from the extremely boring NFL football playoff games that were played on Saturday and Sunday. All four of those games were won by the home teams in routine fashion without drama or a close score.

Clemson took advantage of Alabama’s formidable but exhausted defense and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come back from a seven point halftime deficit. Their do-everything All-American and twice Heisman finalist quarterback Deshaun Watson led the charge with pinpoint passes. One could hardly blame that exhausted defense. This game was nearly 4 ½ hours long (can we do away with the commercials that stopped the game seemingly every five minutes) and if you were like me, and had to get to work early the next morning, you were praying for no overtime, when Alabama seemed to be positioning for a game tying field goal.

That was with two minutes to go, and the field goal was an after-thought as their freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts ran 30 yards for the touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up by 4. But as fate would have it, Clemson had a few heroics left and marched down the field in those final two minutes to score the winning touchdown.

This game made me realize why I love college football. The intensity is unmatched. Players are actually playing their guts out for pride and for love of the game, not a huge paycheck. The last two national championships amazingly enough have featured Alabama and Clemson and have produced, a high drama, offensive slugfest that left all of us on the edge of our seats. I can’t wait for next year.

Ugh, brrr, nasty. I have nothing good to say about this weather. One of my peers just messaged me, essentially saying she might be late for work because she was waiting for her car to warm up.

I responded with a note of caution. MLive reports that a person in Roseville, was ticketed the other day for leaving his car unattended in his driveway, while it was warming up. Incredulously this is no joke. Some cop, with apparently nothing better to do, wrote him up even though the vehicle was in his own driveway.

The victim, Nick Taylor, posted the ticket on several social media sites, hoping for it to go viral. “Vehicle parked in drive, keys in ignition and no one around,” is what the officer wrote on the ticket.

The law is somewhat unclear on this point but from what I decipher, you can get a ticket if your vehicle is left running and unattended in a public parking lot. BUT I think not, if it is parked in your own driveway.

Anyway, with the weather so darned cold, and it being a common practice of many to warm their cars, this officer was clearly off base in writing Taylor a ticket. Michigan winters are difficult enough. Leave well enough alone, police officers.